Tokyo – A Message from Team Ireland

As the world of sport came to a halt and news of the postponed Olympic Games reached us, Team Ireland athletes came together to demonstrate solidarity, optimism and hope. Right now, the biggest battle is not being fought in the pitches, courts and arenas, but it is the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic that has swept across the world. There are bigger things at stake, and sport is taking a back seat.

On hearing the news about the postponement, some of Ireland’s highest profile Olympic athletes across the sports came together to send a message of support to Tokyo let by Tokyo Chef de Mission for Team Ireland, Tricia Heberle. We know how much work, passion and organisation the people of Japan have put into making the Games a success, and we are all looking forward to the most spectacular of Games in July 2021.



Japanese Ambassador to Ireland Mitusuru Kitano has responded to the athletes with this message of hope and welcome to the Irish athletes.

Tokyo, when you are ready, we will be ready.