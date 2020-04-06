Stay Strong and Stay Active on International Day of Sport for Development and Peace

Today, April 6 is the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace (IDSDP), an annual celebration of the power of sport to drive social change, community development and to foster peace and understanding.

This celebration is a UN initiative where it was decided that due to its vast reach, unparalleled popularity and foundation of positive values, sport is ideally positioned to contribute towards the United Nations’ objectives for development and peace.

To raise awareness of this potential, 6 April was declared as the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace (IDSDP) by the UN General Assembly. The adoption of this Day signifies the increasing recognition by the UN of the positive influence that sport can have on the advancement of human rights, and social and economic development.

In response to global developments concerning the COVID-19 pandemic, this year the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace will focus on the health benefits of participating in sporting and physical activity, especially in this time of uncertainty and social distancing.

For the International Day of Sport this year, let’s #BeActive and healthy to beat #COVID19.

In addition to this the IOC is encouraging everyone to #StayHealthy, #StayActive, and #StayStrong.

Team Ireland are encouraging their followers to take part in the #WhiteCard digital campaign and show how sport is positively impacting your life by taking a video or photo while holding a white card, and share it on social media channels.