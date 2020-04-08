SPORT IN FOCUS | SWIM IRELAND
As part of our Sport in Focus series we have dedicated a full day to swimming and diving in Ireland.
With the assistance of our friends in Swim Ireland we explored the world of Irish swimming and diving in one full day – with details about the National Federation, how to get involved, who to watch, what a day in the life looks like and what lock-down training looks like.
On our instagram page we enjoyed a day of takeovers with divers Ollie Dingley and Clare Cryan, as well as swimmers Darragh Greene, Danielle Hill and Shane Ryan.
ABOUT SWIMMING
OLYMPIC HISTORY
From 1908 to 2020+1 Swim Ireland have had a rich pool of 61 Olympians!
WHY SWIM?
Why Swim??
💪Makes you strong
💚Good for the heart
🦴Good for the bones
🌬️Good for the lungs
🧠Good for the mind
👩👩👧👧Accessible to all@swimireland @sportireland pic.twitter.com/vaIFNJKGNY
— Team Ireland (@TeamIreland) April 8, 2020
BRENDAN HYLAND – A DAY IN THE LIFE
CLARE CRYAN – A DAY IN THE LIFE
BEN HIGSON – HP COACH ON TRAINING IN ISOLATION
BRENDAN HYLAND – TRAINING IN ISOLATION
MONA MCSHARRY – TRAINING IN ISOLATION
KIDS SWIMMING ACTIVITY PACK IN ISOLATION
It’s not just elite athletes who are adapting to life outside the swimming pool!
IF you have any small ones in your house missing their swimming, head over to @swimireland where you can download this fun activity pack: https://t.co/Zgb5JVMrn8 pic.twitter.com/gvem34FUGg
— Team Ireland (@TeamIreland) April 8, 2020
#WEPLAY CONFERENCE
SWIM FOR A MILE
Swimming.
Tempted to give it a go after today? Best place to start is with the @swimforamile challenge with @swimireland
It’s all about becoming a more confident swimmer, while making a few new friends on the way with free clinics and timed events.
Set that as your target! pic.twitter.com/58mnScvxwR
— Team Ireland (@TeamIreland) April 8, 2020