Irish Sailing Team returns to the water

The Irish Sailing Team goes back to training on the water today (Monday 18 May) as per Phase 1 of the Government’s Roadmap for Reopening.

The team continued to train remotely throughout the lockdown by daily video catch ups, teaching sessions and support from the “backroom” team made up of doctors, sports psychologists and nutritionists. The coaches used the time to squeeze in many classroom based sessions that often aren’t possible when athletes are competing or travelling overseas. The team also trained using stationary bikes, strength and conditioning sessions on Zoom, and homemade gym equipment in gardens, sheds and garages.

From Monday 18 May onwards, the athletes will use the Irish Sailing Performance HQ in Dun Laoghaire as their base. The PHQ containers however will be closed for all use except launching of boats from the pontoon. The athletes have all undergo hygiene protocol training but will not use the PHQ all at the same time to minimise risk (with staggered launch times for example) and will adhere to the 2 metre social distancing guidelines at all times.

The Irish team are now one of a handful of countries with sailing teams back on the water, including the UK, Italy and Denmark.

Harry Hermon, CEO of Irish Sailing said “the Irish Sailing Team go back to training on the water today, and we’re working very closely together to make sure that their learnings and experiences are passed back to the sailing community, and that we all work together responsibly to ensure our safe return to the water”.