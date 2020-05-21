DARE TO BELIEVE: Shane O’Donoghue on Facebook Live

Olympic hockey player Shane O’Donoghue is the first ambassador on the Olympic Federation of Ireland Dare to Believe Programme to talk about his Olympic journey on Facebook Live – with his presentation taking place at noon on the 21 May 2020. On the Dare to Believe Schools Programme, the ambassador visit to the classroom is normally the highlight of the programme, and since the recent global pandemic, the programme has been adapted to an online offering, with virtual ambassador visits via Facebook Live.

Rio Olympian, and top Irish goal scorer for the men’s hockey team, Shane O’Donoghue will be talking about his journey in sport at 12 noon on Thursday 21 May, and will be fielding questions from anyone online. If you want to get your questions in ahead of the talk, email them to info@daretobelieve.ie.