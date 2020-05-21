Search
EOC ANOC EYOF Erzurum 2017 EYOF Gyor 2017 Buenos Aires 2018

DARE TO BELIEVE: Shane O’Donoghue on Facebook Live

May 21, 2020

Olympic hockey player Shane O’Donoghue is the first ambassador on the Olympic Federation of Ireland Dare to Believe Programme to talk about his Olympic journey on Facebook Live – with his presentation taking place at noon on the 21 May 2020. On the Dare to Believe Schools Programme, the ambassador visit to the classroom is normally the highlight of the programme, and since the recent global pandemic, the programme has been adapted to an online offering, with virtual ambassador visits via Facebook Live.

 

Rio Olympian, and top Irish goal scorer for the men’s hockey team, Shane O’Donoghue will be talking about his journey in sport at 12 noon on Thursday 21 May, and will be fielding questions from anyone online. If you want to get your questions in ahead of the talk, email them to info@daretobelieve.ie.

 

Related articles
HomeAbout Us • Dare to BelieveNewsRSS
FBD Insurance logo <McKeever Sports logo Circle K LogoIndeed Logo
 
PG Samsung Visa Panasonic Omega GE Coca Cola Atos DOW_logo for website
© 2020 Olympic Council of Ireland t/a The Olympic Federation of Ireland. Registered in Dublin No. 82262. Registered Office, Olympic House, Harbour Road, Howth, Co. Dublin. D13 XK75, Ireland
Social Media Policy