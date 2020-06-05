EASING OF TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS FOR ELITE ATHLETES WELCOMED

OLYMPIC FEDERATION OF IRELAND WELCOMES EASING OF TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS FOR ELITE ATHLETES

The announcement of the opening of designated high performance training centres and an easing of travel restrictions for elite athletes who are preparing for Tokyo 2020 was welcomed by the Olympic Federation of Ireland (OFI). The announcement was made today by the Taoiseach today as part of Phase 2 of the roadmap for reopening the country. Elite athletes are now encouraged to work with their National Governing Bodies, Performance Directors and Sport Ireland to fully understand individual guidelines for sports.

Acknowledging the support of all our stakeholders, Chef de Mission for Team Ireland in Tokyo, Tricia Heberle said,

“We are delighted to see athletes and sports return to their training centres and know that this will bring relief to the many athletes who can get back to their job of preparing for the Olympic Games next year. I would like to thank Sport Ireland, the Sport Ireland Institute and all the National Governing Bodies for the work that they have put into getting us to this point.”