TEAM IRELAND GOES BEHIND THE DREAMS FOR OLYMPIC DAY 2020

What’s behind your Olympic dream. That’s the question that the Olympic Federation of Ireland are asking athletes today, in celebration of Olympic Day (23 June). Behind every athlete there is a story. There’s that moment when the seed of belief was sown, that moment when their dream became more real, and that someone who stoked the fire. Irish athletes will be sharing their stories on social media throughout the day.

To launch the campaign five Team Ireland Olympic Medallists share what was behind their Olympic dream.

Carruth’s father Austin Carruth was the man in his corner throughout his boxing career, and is the person who inspired him to aspire for Olympic success from an early age, “I won my first fight and I gave my dad a big hug and I made a promise to my dad, I said I’m going to win the Olympics, for you first, and for Ireland second.”

Delany’s coach Jumbo Elliott helped him make his career defining decision to switch to the 1500m, “The person who made the most difference was Jumbo Elliott. He paternally put an arm around my shoulder and said son, some day you will be a great miler. Now I had never run a mile at this stage. He said Ronnie run a mile when you get home.”

Throughout the day Olympians and elite athletes will be sharing the stories behind their dreams on social media using the hashtags #TeamIreland, #OlympicDay and #BehindTheDreams.

The IOC will be running virtual workouts throughout the day, and we will be sharing that on our channel during the day, and we will also be announcing the winners of the Dare to Believe Dare to Design Competition.

We are looking forward to hearing all the stories behind your Olympic dreams.