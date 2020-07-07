The first in the OFI Gender Equality in Sport Online Series takes place on Wednesday 8 July at 2pm. The aim of the series is to demonstrate the importance of having gender balance at decision making level and to provide concrete examples of how and why having this balance will benefit the wider sporting community. TV personality and journalist Mark Cagney is the MC for the event.

The first edition of the series focuses on leadership within coaching structures and will include case studies from some of Ireland’s biggest names at sports management level. Following that the specific topics being addressed are leadership, governance and portrayal.

Week 1: Focus on Leaders in Coaching

LISA FALLON

“Is equality about treating people the same?”

Lisa Fallon is the Head Coach of London City Lionesses, who play in the FA Women’s Championship. She is the only Republic of Ireland born Head Coach working in the top two divisions of men’s or women’s professional football in the UK.

Formerly of Chelsea FC, who completed the WSL league and Continental Cup double earlier this year, Lisa was a key member of Cork City FC’s men’s first-team’s double-winning coaching staff, winning the Premier Division and FAI Cup in 2017. She also worked for the Northern Ireland men’s national team whilst she was also part of the backroom team with All-Ireland winning, Dublin men’s senior footballers backroom team in 2018.

In 2013, Lisa became the first woman to manage a senior men’s team in Ireland.

She is one of only three female coaches in the Rep of Ireland to hold a UEFA Pro Licence, whilst has also completed the League Manager Association’s Diploma in Football Management in the UK.

BERNARD DUNNE

“The emergence of women’s boxing”

Bernard is a retired Professional Boxer. He is a former WBA Super Bantamweight World Champion and also a former European Super Bantamweight Champion. Since announcing his retirement in 2010, Bernard has been a regular face on our TV screens as a popular panellist on RTÉ Sport covering everything from Boxing, Soccer and GAA to Current Affairs. Bernard is currently the High Performance Director for Irish Boxing with the Irish Athletic Boxing Association. He also completed a Master’s Degree in Sports, Exercise and Performance Psychology from the University of Limerick.

Bernard published his second book in March 2019, this time a book for children called Bernard Dunne: Champion of the World. In this inspirational book, he describes his life as a boy in Neilstown, the ups and downs of his life and career, and the powerful life lessons and skills that sport can teach a child.

Bernard has become an advocate for the Irish language and set up Bród Club in 2012 which was an ambitious nationwide campaign which aimed to inspire 100,000 people to re-engage with the Irish language. In 2013, Bernard joined the Dublin Senior Football Team as the Performance and Lifestyle coach and was a part of the Dublin 5 in a row winning team.

SALLY CORSCADDEN

Sally Corscadden is the Eventing Performance Director for Horse Sport Ireland.

Sally competed internationally for nearly 30 years, successfully competing individually, she also represented Ireland at 3 Europeans and a World Games, including being part of the Bronze Medal Team at the Senior European Championships in 1993.

Alongside her competitive career, Sally set up the highly-regarded equestrian training facility that is Grange Farm and became involved with the Junior (U18) and Young Rider (U21) programmes for Horse Sport Ireland as a coach and manager. While developing her coaching skills Sally achieved her Coaching Ireland Level 3 specialising in Eventing and became a Tutor and member of the Coaching Steering Committee with Horse Sport Ireland.

On retiring from international competition in 2010 Sally took up the position of Performance Manager and Chef d’Equipe for Horse Sport Ireland’s U21 and U25 HP Squads.

From 2011 to 2015 Sally led the Young Rider European Team to consistent podium performances resulting in 1 Team Gold, 2 Team Silver, 2 Team Bronze, and individual Silver and Bronze medals.

From 2012 – 2015, she gained valuable management skills whilst taking part in the Pursuit of Excellence Programme organised by the Sport Ireland Institute.

In 2017 Sally became the Performance Director, Manager and Chef d’Equipe of Horse Sport Ireland’s Senior Eventing Team.

In 2018, Irish Eventing won team and individual Silver at the World Equestrian Games in Tryon, North Carolina and became the first Irish sports team to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. This was the first team medal in any discipline at the World Equestrian Games and the first Irish individual medal at a world eventing championship for 40 years.

In 2019, Ireland won their first Senior European Championship medal since 1995, when Cathal Daniels won the Individual Bronze in Luhmulhen, Germany.

SALLY JOHNSON

Sally Johnson, Performance Director leads, manages and directs the Performance & Technical Department of 2 full time members of staff and 18 contractors to support the High Performance Programme. Within the programme there are 6 National Performance Coaches across the disciplines all with Olympic, World and European success achievements. Sally also directs specialist consultants in supporting areas to ensure the successful running of the programme.

Included in the role is the planning and decision making regarding Selection processes for National Squad athletes, international selection and Development Plans for all disciplines.

Sally Johnson has attended 2 major Olympic events, 2 European Games and 4 Youth Games and has vast experience as Team Leader/Performance Director at a multitude of major International Events including Junior and Senior European and World Championships

Sally has created and led the pathway structure and programme for National Squads and the National Competitive Programme. This 8 to 12 year structure has been established to produce in-age gymnasts on an elite route to ensure they achieve the standards required at Senior level for Olympic Qualifications. A centralised and semi-centralised programme is now being developed by Sally which gives Gymnastics Ireland the basis and support network to professionalise the Performance Programme in Ireland to ensure all supports are in place for future World Class delivery of gymnastics.