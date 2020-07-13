WEEK 2: OFI Gender Equality in Sport Online Series

WEEK 2: Actioning Policies and Achieving Change at Leadership Level

Why we need gender balance at decision-making level in sport

Week two of the OFI Gender Equality in Sport Online Series discusses leadership and the importance of achieving gender balance at decision making level in sport. This is the second episode in the four part series where leaders from the sporting arena, decision-makers, and influencers discuss their personal experiences and offer insights into how to ensure that sport is a gender inclusive environment.

This week’s session steps outside the field of play with an exciting line up including Dr. Jennifer Cassidy, Lecturer on Global Governance and Diplomacy, Deirdre Carbery, former Lieutenant in the Irish Army and Gender Advisor for World Health Innovation Summit, as well as Team Ireland Chef de Mission for Tokyo 2020, Tricia Heberle. Sports Journalist Cliona Foley will be the MC.

The webinar occurs on Wednesday 15 July at 2pm. Please note, you must register in advance for each webinar via THIS LINK

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

Week 2: Focus on Leadership

JENNIFER CASSIDY is a lecturer in Global Governance and Diplomacy at the University of Oxford and is a respected and recognised speaker in the area of digital diplomacy, women in leadership and feminist foreign policy. She published the first edited volume on Gender and Diplomacy: Theory and Practice. The volume provides a detailed discussion of the role of women in diplomacy and crafts for its readers a global narrative of understanding relating to their current and historical role within it. Outside out of academia realm, Jennifer has served as a diplomatic attaché to Ireland’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations (New York), European Diplomatic Service to the Kingdom of Cambodia, and Ireland’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade Headquarters during its Presidency of the Council of the European Union

is a lecturer in Global Governance and Diplomacy at the University of Oxford and is a respected and recognised speaker in the area of digital diplomacy, women in leadership and feminist foreign policy. She published the first edited volume on Gender and Diplomacy: Theory and Practice. The volume provides a detailed discussion of the role of women in diplomacy and crafts for its readers a global narrative of understanding relating to their current and historical role within it. Outside out of academia realm, Jennifer has served as a diplomatic attaché to Ireland’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations (New York), European Diplomatic Service to the Kingdom of Cambodia, and Ireland’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade Headquarters during its Presidency of the Council of the European Union DEIRDRE CARBERY is a former Lieutenant in the Irish Army, Security Strategist and Gender Advisor for World Health Innovation Summit. She has a comprehensive background in gender, diversity and inclusion with the UN and NATO to progress the Women, Peace and Security Agenda internationally. Carbery joined the Irish Army in 2004 and prior to retiring from the military she held numerous appointments at home and overseas including her role as Gender and Child Protection Advisor. In 2018 she was awarded with the Mission Gender Champion Award and was recognised by the UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations as a Military Gender Advocate for 2018 for her work in mainstreaming a gender perspective throughout planning and operational activities.

is a former Lieutenant in the Irish Army, Security Strategist and Gender Advisor for World Health Innovation Summit. She has a comprehensive background in gender, diversity and inclusion with the UN and NATO to progress the Women, Peace and Security Agenda internationally. Carbery joined the Irish Army in 2004 and prior to retiring from the military she held numerous appointments at home and overseas including her role as Gender and Child Protection Advisor. In 2018 she was awarded with the Mission Gender Champion Award and was recognised by the UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations as a Military Gender Advocate for 2018 for her work in mainstreaming a gender perspective throughout planning and operational activities. TRICIA HEBERLE is Team Ireland’s Chef de Mission for Tokyo 2020, having already worked as the Chef de Mission for the European Games in Minsk last summer. She is the Lead Consultant and Company Director with ‘Success Leaves Clues’ Sports Consultancy, through this work she facilitates, educates and supports organisations and key leaders and managers to plan, deliver, monitor and review high performance and sport development and performance. Heberle’s road to leading Team Ireland to the Olympics is vast and varied, including her competition days as an Olympian in hockey with Australia, and assistant hockey coach at the Olympic Games in Atlanta 1996 and Sydney 2000

Last week the session focused on leaders in coaching, with excellent examples from our speakers, read the REPORT HERE. On the 22 July we will look at the subject of governance, and on the 29 July, we will talk about Portrayal. Pre-registration is required for each event.