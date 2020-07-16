2020 Discretionary Funding Packages Announced

Olympic Federation of Ireland announces 2020 discretionary funding packages

€530,000 awarded to member federations since 2018

The Olympic Federation of Ireland today announced details of its 2020 discretionary funding packages, bringing to €530,000 the grants it has paid through the fund to Irish sport performance programmes since it was established in 2018.

The latest tranche of €80,000 announced today provides support for eight Olympic focused and development projects. Many sports had already exceeded the two-award cap placed on this Olympic cycle, making the number of applicants for this latest tranche of funding smaller than previous rounds. Two winter-sports were awarded grants, reflecting the growing proximity of Beijing 2022.

The funding is entirely generated thanks to the support of commercial partners, primary sponsor, FBD, and OFI partners, Indeed and Circle K. The funding is designed to leverage and enhance Sport Ireland funding, helping National Federations to deliver new performance related initiatives to support their athletes.

The OFI’s discretionary funding stream is separate to Olympic Solidarity grants to member federations and the 12 Tokyo and 7 Beijing athlete scholarship awards.

Today’s awards were made following the decision of the discretionary funding committee, chaired by OFI CEO, Peter Sherrard and composed of Tokyo Chef de Mission, Tricia Heberle, Sport Ireland High Performance Director, Paul McDermott, and Independent consultant, Brian MacNeice of Kotinos Partners.

Bobsleigh and Skeleton €10,000

Canoeing Ireland €10,000

Ice Hockey €10,000

Boxing €10,000

Gymnastics €10,000

Modern Pentathlon €10,000

Volleyball € 8,000

Sailing €12,000

Peter Sherrard, CEO of the Olympic Federation of Ireland welcomed today’s allocation,

“Since June 2018, we have made 46 sperate grant awards to our member federations under the OFI discretionary funding programme, which is made possible thanks to commercial revenues from our sponsors. Their support and this funding is vital in helping athletes and performance directors realise a wide range of extremely worthy projects, delivering tangible performance and developmental benefits for the athletes.

“As we close out on this first run of the programme in 2020, our objective is to enhance and expand it the for the next four-year period leading up to Beijing 2022 and Paris 2024. This objective is made all the more important due to the difficulties being faced our sports during the Covid 19 pandemic.”

The breakdown of last year’s awards can be found HERE.