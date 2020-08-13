Olympic interview with Ireland’s Olympic Champion – Ronnie Delany

Today the IOC revisited one of the most special moment’s in Irish sporting history, featuring an interview with the one and only Ronnie Delany, 1500m Olympic Gold Medallist in the 1956 Olympic Games in Melbourne.

Ronnie describes what was widely recognised as one of the most exciting races in Olympic history, when he became the surprise Champion by sprinting through the field in the final half lap.

Read the full article HERE which includes Ronnie’s memories of the race, as well as a film that documents the Melbourne Games.

The Melbourne Games are documented in the below film and you can view the 1500m final at 57.30 minutes.

What a throwback!