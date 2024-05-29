Nhat Nguyen and Rachael Darragh Officially Selected to Compete in Badminton in Paris 2024

Speaking on her selection, Darragh said,

“It’s very hard to explain the emotions you feel with someone tells you that you’ve qualified for the Olympics. It’s a dream that has been there for my whole life, since I was little.”

Nguyen added,

“With my higher ranking this time around, I could qualify quite safely, but I wanted to raise my level and get closer to the best in the world. I’m grateful to be going to my second Olympic Games, and I hope the experience from Tokyo will help me.”

Olympic Federation of Ireland Chef de Mission for Paris 2024, Gavin Noble said,

“We are delighted to officially select Nhat and Rachael to Team Ireland for the Paris Olympics. They are the first two athletes to be officially selected by Team Ireland for the Paris Olympic team. They both represent the dedication, resilience, and commitment that is evident in all our elite athletes. Nhat has been consistently performing at a world-class level, and we are excited to watch him continue to grow as he heads into his second Games. Rachael has been impressive throughout her Olympic qualification campaign, and we are delighted to confirm her on the team.”

Dan Magee, Badminton High Performance Director said,

““It is fantastic to see the progress that has been made from the Tokyo cycle with a strong coaching team now in place and a centralized training system on the National sports campus. Having a home-based training on campus means we benefit greatly from Sport Ireland, the Sport Institute team and Team Ireland daily. The qualification of two athletes in this cycle demonstrates that the system is progressing, and it has a positive impact on our junior athletes in the system who have a goal to qualify for the 2028 and 2032 cycles. I am looking forward to seeing our athletes perform in Paris and to see what we can achieve in the cycles ahead”.”