Obituary – Anne O’Connor

The Olympic Federation of Ireland is deeply saddened to learn of the sudden passing of Anne O’Connor, Secretary General of Snowsports Ireland, on 11 September. Anne worked tirelessly at the helm of the Irish snowsports community for many years, providing structure and support to athletes as they progressed through the ranks of skiing and snowboarding.

In recent years, she was a driving force within the Winter Sports Strategy Group, contributing significantly to the development and promotion of winter sports in Ireland. A highly respected member of the Irish Olympic family, Anne’s commitment, energy and passion for sport will be remembered by all who had the privilege to work alongside her. She will be greatly missed.

The thoughts of the Olympic Federation of Ireland are with Anne’s family, friends and the wider snowsports community at this difficult time.

Ar dheis Dé go raigh a hanam.

Funeral arrangements – https://rip.ie/death-notice/anne-oconnor-dublin-ballinteer-605156