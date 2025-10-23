OFF THE BALL AND NEWSTALK ANNOUNCED AS OFFICIAL PARTNER OF THE TEAM IRELAND OLYMPIC SPORT AWARDS 2025

The Olympic Federation of Ireland (OFI) is proud to announce Off the Ball and Newstalk as the official partner of the Team Ireland Olympic Sport Awards 2025, a landmark celebration recognising the standout performances, moments, and achievements across the Irish Olympic community this year.

Off The Ball, Ireland’s leading multi-platform sports media brand in Ireland, will play a central role in supporting and promoting the awards, celebrating the very best of Irish sporting excellence. Through its extensive media reach, Off the Ball and Newstalk will help bring the stories behind the athletes, coaches, and communities of Team Ireland to audiences nationwide.

The 2025 Team Ireland Olympic Sport Awards will take place on 6 December, bringing together the stars of Irish Olympic sport. Ten award recipients will be revealed on the night, representing the extraordinary achievements, dedication, and spirit that define Team Ireland.

In 2025, Irish Olympic athletes over 70 medals on the world and European stages, including over 25 senior world podiums – a testament to a year filled with record-breaking performances, national milestones, and breakthrough talent.

Speaking about the new partnership, Peter Sherrard, CEO of the Olympic Federation of Ireland, said:

“We’re delighted to welcome Bauer Media as our official partner for the Team Ireland Olympic Sport Awards. Their platforms, particularly Off The Ball, have long championed Irish sport and shared the stories of our athletes with passion and authenticity. Together, we look forward to celebrating the people and performances that have inspired the nation in 2025.”

Ger Gilroy, Managing Director of Off the Ball, added:

“Sport is at the heart of what we do across Off the Ball, and we’re incredibly proud to partner with the Olympic Federation of Ireland for the 2025 Team Ireland Olympic Sport Awards. These awards celebrate not only sporting excellence but also the commitment, resilience, and pride that unite fans and athletes alike. We look forward to shining a spotlight on the moments and people who represent the best of Ireland.”

The Team Ireland Olympic Sport Awards 2025 will showcase #TheBestOfUs – celebrating those who push boundaries, break records, and inspire a nation.

Full details on categories, criteria, and submissions, visit https://olympicsportawards.com/.