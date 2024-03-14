Official Opening of the Centre Culturel Irlandais 100 Year Exhibition

Yesterday marked the official opening of the Centre Culturel Irlandais (@cc_irlandais) 100 Years Exhibition of Team Ireland at the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

‘Just a few hundred metres from the Irish cultural centre, 130 years ago at the Sorbonne, Pierre de Coubertin worked to persuade the world to unite through sport. We need to celebrate and protect that vision, which is at the same time powerful but fragile. The Olympic athletes who stay post competition at the Irish Cultural Centre in Paris will hopefully be reminded by the centenary exhibition that they are part of a very special group spanning the generations since 1924, giving us enormous pride and inspiration.’ Thank you to Minister Donohue, Ambassador Burgess and the Irish Embassy in Paris.