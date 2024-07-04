Official Selection For Paris 2024 | Track Cycling

The Olympic Federation of Ireland has officially selected the women’s track cycling team who will compete at the Olympic Games in Paris this summer. The Irish track cycling team has secured qualification in the Women’s Team Pursuit, the Women’s Omnium and the Women’s Madison following a two-year competition journey.

The track cycling competitions take place in the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome on the outskirts of Paris, and run from the 6 August until the 11 August.

The success of this team in qualifying is all the more impressive considering Ireland doesn’t have an indoor velodrome. This team has dedicated a significant amount of time to training at the Cycling Ireland base in Majorca.

Speaking on the official selection, member of the team, Alice Sharpe, said,

“It’s really special, it’s been a long-term goal of Cycling Ireland and us as a team of girls. For it to actually come true, and to be weeks away from going to Paris, is really really special.

“The feeling in the camp is good. The last camp we had was like head down, making sure that we’re strong and fast, and now we’ve got to come home, collected our kit, and have had a really fun open training session this morning. I think this has really built the excitement for us and made it feel a bit more real. I think before it was it was something we had achieved but now it feels like it’s really happening.”

Olympic Federation of Ireland Chef de Mission for Paris 2024, Gavin Noble said,

“I’m really happy for this team, and for Cycling Ireland in qualifying in the women’s team pursuit in particular. It has been a long-term goal for them, and we are delighted to see this squad realising this ambition. The velodrome is always one of the most exciting events in the Games, and we are looking forward to supporting the team.”

Iain Dyer, Cycling Ireland High Performance Director said,

“We are very proud to see this team selected to represent Ireland in Paris at the Olympic Games. It’s a testimony to their hard work and commitment, and the support they’ve had from the High-Performance unit that they’ve been able to overcome the absence of an indoor velodrome in Ireland, and qualify as one of the top 10 teams in the World.”

This brings to seventy-nine the official number of athletes who have so far been selected to represent Team Ireland at Paris 2024, a Games that will see us celebrate our centenary competing as a nation at the Olympic Games. The team announcements for each sport will follow over the coming weeks, with the final team announcement scheduled for the second week of July. The Olympic Games in Paris will run from the 24th July to the 11th August 2024, with the Opening Ceremony taking place on the 26th July.

TEAM IRELAND TRACK CYCLING TEAM ANNOUNCEMENT:

Women’s Team Pursuit:

Lara Gillespie (Wicklow)

Mia Griffin (Kilkenny)

Alice Sharpe (Cambridge/Belfast)

Kelly Murphy (Birmingham/Dublin/Roscommon)

Reserve

Erin Creighton (Antrim)

Women’s Omnium:

Lara Gillespie

Women’s Madison:

Alice Sharpe

Lara Gillespie