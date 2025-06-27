OFI AGM APPROVES CONVERSION OF SIX SPORTING BODIES TO FULL MEMBERSHIP

AGM reflects on a successful Paris 2024, looking forward to Milano Cortina 2026 and LA 2028

The Olympic Federation of Ireland (OFI) today hosted its Annual General Meeting (AGM) at the Alex Hotel in Dublin. The event brought together representatives from its member federations, with several special resolutions discussed during the evening, as well as a vote to approve the conversion of six sporting members to full membership.

Opening the meeting, Minister of State at the Department of Culture, Communications and Sport, Charlie McConalogue, congratulated attendees on the historic achievements of Team Ireland at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, reflecting on the Games as the most successful in Irish Olympic history.

In his address, OFI President Lochlann Walsh welcomed attendees, introduced key developments in the Federation’s approach to philanthropy, and announced a significant international agreement signed with the European Olympic Committees (EOC) EU office. This agreement will see Ireland participate in an Erasmus-supported group aimed at unlocking EU funding opportunities for sport.

The AGM also saw the unanimous approval of several important Governance changes to the OFI Constitution, including:

Special Resolution A : Updates to the board election process in the event of a mid-term vacancy, clarifying procedures based on recommendations following the 2024 election cycle.

: Updates to the board election process in the event of a mid-term vacancy, clarifying procedures based on recommendations following the 2024 election cycle. Special Resolution B : Reform to Athletes’ Commission (AC) membership, ensuring that the Athletes’ Commission will always have a vote at AGMs or EGMs.

: Reform to Athletes’ Commission (AC) membership, ensuring that the Athletes’ Commission will always have a vote at AGMs or EGMs. Special Resolution C : General improvements to constitutional clarity and the removal of outdated terms following a full review.

: General improvements to constitutional clarity and the removal of outdated terms following a full review. Membership Approvals : Six sporting bodies were approved for full membership – Ireland Lacrosse, American Football Ireland, Squash Ireland, Cricket Ireland, Softball Ireland, and Baseball Ireland.

: Six sporting bodies were approved for full membership – Ireland Lacrosse, American Football Ireland, Squash Ireland, Cricket Ireland, Softball Ireland, and Baseball Ireland. IABA Update: The board was approved to admit the Irish Athletic Boxing Association (IABA) as a full member once they’ve met the membership criteria.

OFI CEO Peter Sherrard also addressed the room, touching on the financial outlook, outlining the Federation’s growing commercial programme, its emphasis on philanthropy, collaboration with the Federation of Irish Sport, and the need to strengthen cross-departmental relationships – particularly with education and health – to maximise opportunities for sport in Ireland.

Looking ahead to upcoming Olympic Games, Chef de Missions Gavin Noble and Nancy Chillingworth delivered Games reports for LA 2028 and Milano Cortina 2026 respectively.

The Chair of the Athletes’ Commission, Aifric Keogh, also addressed the assembly, encouraging all National Federations to establish their own athlete representative bodies, and reinforcing the importance of athlete representation in decision-making.

Speaking after the AGM, OFI President Lochlann Walsh said:

“I would like to thank the members for their support in the ongoing strengthening of our governance. We are very excited to welcome the six new full members, as we look forward to their journey towards LA 2028.”

The AGM comes just two days after International Olympic Day. The OFI’s Annual Report, celebrating the landmark Paris 2024 Games and outlining strategic priorities for the years ahead, is available to read HERE.