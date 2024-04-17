OFI AGM APPROVES FOUR NEW MEMBER FEDERATIONS FOR LA2028

OFI AGM APPROVES FOUR NEW MEMBERS FOR LA 2028 CYCLE AND GOVERNANCE REFORMS

Cricket, Lacrosse, Squash and Flag Football join 43 current OFI member sports

Coinciding with the 100-days-to-go mark for Paris 2024, the Olympic Federation of Ireland today (17 April) held its Annual General Meeting, at which four new member federations were welcomed; Cricket Ireland, Irish Squash, Ireland Lacrosse, and American Football Ireland. These four sports were recently approved by the IOC as sports on the programme for the Summer Olympics in LA 2028. There are now 47 Member Federations affiliated to the OFI.

At the AGM, the membership also unanimously approved several Governance changes to its Constitution. The changes will mainly come into effect from 2025, and as such won’t impact or benefit any of the current elected Board members in the next cycle.

CEO to become Secretary General for IOC purposes from 2025

Nominations Committee to review candidatures for President and Independent Members prior to election/ratification by the members.

Addition of up to two further independent members (to a possible total of four).

Term limits of two by four year terms (subject to re-election by members) with the exception of President and Vice President roles from 2025 who will be able to serve three four year terms, subject to election by the members every four years.

Welcoming the updates today, OFI President Sarah Keane said,

“I would like to thank the members for their support of these Governance reforms. They look ahead to the next cycle addressing a variety of important issues relating to succession, international representation and benchmarking, as well as the addition of independent members with specific skill sets to the board.”

Welcoming the new sports members, OFI CEO Peter Sherrard said,

“We are very happy to bring our total sports membership to 47 today ahead of the LA 2028 Cycle. Our new members will enhance the footprint and presence of Olympic Sports in Ireland. In our centenary year, this points to a strong and vibrant future for Team Ireland.”

Today marks 100 days to go until the Olympic Games in Paris 2024, with Team Ireland expected to field its largest team to date. These Games will have a special resonance with the Irish Olympic team, as this year marks the 100 year anniversary of Ireland first competing as a nation at the Olympic Games, an event that also took place in Paris.