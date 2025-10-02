OFI EXTENDS PARTNERSHIP WITH McKVR

The Olympic Federation of Ireland (OFI) has announced the extension of its partnership with McKeever Sports (McKVR), which will see the Northern Irish brand continue to dress Team Ireland across youth and senior Olympic events until the Brisbane 2032 Olympic Games.

The partnership, first established in 2019, has been defined by an athlete-centred approach, with Irish athletes actively involved at every stage of the design process. McKVR’s Craigavon-based factory provides bespoke clothing tailored specifically to Team Ireland, reflecting the Irish Olympic Team’s identity through custom designs, colours and branding.

Founded in 2004 by Padraig McKeever, the company has grown from a small office in his home to a manufacturing hub that now produces up to 2,000 garments per week, and employs over 90 people.

The announcement is being celebrated this evening at a special event featuring a host of Team Ireland athletes, including Olympic and World Champions Fintan McCarthy, Philip Doyle, Aoife O’Rourke, Lisa O’Rourke, Thomas Barr, Eve Higgins and Katie Mullan, who will share their insights on performance, preparation and representing Ireland on the global stage.