OFI EXTENDS PARTNERSHIP WITH McKVR

The Olympic Federation of Ireland (OFI) has announced the extension of its partnership with McKeever Sports (McKVR), which will see the Northern Irish brand continue to dress Team Ireland across youth and senior Olympic events until the Brisbane 2032 Olympic Games.
The partnership, first established in 2019, has been defined by an athlete-centred approach, with Irish athletes actively involved at every stage of the design process. McKVR’s Craigavon-based factory provides bespoke clothing tailored specifically to Team Ireland, reflecting the Irish Olympic Team’s identity through custom designs, colours and branding.
Founded in 2004 by Padraig McKeever, the company has grown from a small office in his home to a manufacturing hub that now produces up to 2,000 garments per week, and employs over 90 people.
The announcement is being celebrated this evening at a special event featuring a host of Team Ireland athletes, including Olympic and World Champions Fintan McCarthy, Philip Doyle, Aoife O’Rourke, Lisa O’Rourke, Thomas Barr, Eve Higgins and Katie Mullan, who will share their insights on performance, preparation and representing Ireland on the global stage.
Founder of McKVR, Padraig McKeever said,
“It is an immense honour for us to dress Team Ireland for the Olympic journey through to Brisbane 2032. As an Irish brand with deep roots in Craigavon, we take huge pride in ensuring our athletes feel both comfortable and inspired in their kit. Working directly with the athletes, listening to their needs and creating designs that reflect their identity, is at the heart of what we do. To see Irish athletes compete in clothing made here in Ireland is something truly special for all of us at McKVR.”
Team Ireland CEO Peter Sherrard, added,
“What makes this partnership so valuable is McKVR’s commitment to the athletes. They are a partner that listens, adapts and works closely with us to make sure every item of kit supports performance, comfort and pride. That athlete-first mindset makes a real difference when competing at the highest level.”
The Olympic Federation of Ireland Commercial Director Catherine Tiernan said,
“Having meaningful, long-term partners who genuinely care about our athletes and our team is hugely important. McKVR has consistently demonstrated that commitment since 2019, and we are delighted to extend this journey with them all the way to Brisbane 2032. Together, we are building continuity, pride and a strong sense of Irish identity across multiple Olympic cycles.”
The extension of the McKVR partnership underscores the OFI’s ambition to provide Ireland’s athletes with world-class support on and off the field of play, as Team Ireland continues its journey towards Paris 2024, LA 2028 and Brisbane 2032.