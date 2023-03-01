OLYMPIAN RECRUITMENT DRIVE FOR MENTORSHIP PROGRAMME

Last year the OFI Athletes' Commission launched their strategy for 2022-2024. One of the main actions outlined in the strategy, under the 'Athlete Welfare' pillar, was a mentorship programme. The programme is designed to allow the transfer of knowledge and understanding from experienced Olympians to up and coming athletes.

This serves two goals, the retention of experience with Olympians, and also a valuable guiding opportunity for younger athletes. The recruitment drive is currently in place, looking for Olympians to apply to be a mentor. They will receive training to assist them in becoming effective mentors, and then in turn they will be able to work with mentees, who will be recruited at a later stage.

The training course for the mentors will be on the 16th March, and interested Olympians are invited to register their interest by the 1st March 2023:

Find out more about why this is an important activity for the Athletes' Commission here: