Olympian Spotlight – Fionnuala McCormack

Few Irish athletes embody endurance, resilience, and sheer love of sport quite like Fionnuala McCormack. With a remarkable career spanning nearly two decades, she has represented Ireland at five Olympic Games—from Beijing 2008 right through to Paris 2024—and capped it all with her highest-ever global finish, 9th place at the 2025 World Championships.

In this Q&A, Fionnuala reflects on her favourite Olympic memories, the role models who shaped her, and the secrets behind her extraordinary longevity in athletics. She also looks ahead to the possibility of a record-equalling sixth Olympic appearance in LA 2028, while sharing advice for the next generation of Irish athletes.

Q: You’ve been to 5 Olympic Games!! What’s your favourite personal Olympic memory?

Rio was actually a very fun olympics. My husband, Al, my brother and his girlfriend and my brother in law all came for the Games and we got to enjoy Rio, the Athletics and some other events like the triathlon together. It was also special to be there when Tom Barr came 4th in the 400m hurdles. I love how Tom approaches the sport and how he was happy instead of bitter about the whole experience in Rio.

Q: Growing up, who was Olympic role model and why?

I suppose it depends on what period of your life you consider “growing up” … i was in transition year in school when Sonia won her silver medal in Sydney and by then i was fully immersed in athletics myself so that had a big impact. A bit later on and more marathon specifically Jerry Kiernan reminiscing on his olympics in LA was something that made me really excited to run my first Olympic marathon.

Q: What is your strongest asset as an athlete?

Endurance and resilience.

Q: What is the secret to your longevity in the sport? How have you changed as an athlete since your first World Championships 2007 and Olympics 2008 (18 years ago) to now to you highest finish ever 9th at the World Championship in 2025?

I really love running, i enjoy the training and the competing and its a part of who i am now. In 2007 when i qualified for my first world championships and Olympics i would never have thought that i would still be competing on the world stage 18 years later. In 2008 David Gillick’s parents convinced my Mam and Dad to go to Beijing because it was a once in a life-time opportunity and i might never compete at another Olympics. I think they did enjoy it but if i could have told them then that i would go to four more they might have chosen a different one to support me at.

Q: You’re faster than ever, are GAMES #6 LA28 firmly on the cards now?

Terry McHugh is the only Irish athlete that has competed at six olympic Games, so it would be tempting to aim for LA

Q: What advice do you have for aspirational Irish athletes?

I think you have to be in the sport for the right reasons. If you are only competing to make an Olympics or to win titles then there is a lot of pressure, you need to be in the sport because you love it, and then hopefully the hard work you put in will transport you around the world to create memories and meet people that will stay with you forever.