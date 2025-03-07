Olympians LIVE! Over 26k Students Danced with the Stars!

Thousands of Students Engage with Olympic Champion Rhys McClenaghan and Dance Star Laura Nolan

The latest Olympians LIVE! webinar reached an incredible 26,262 students and 931 teachers/schools from across Ireland tuning in to take part in this unforgettable event.

Fresh from his Paris 2024 gold medal win on the pommel horse, Olympic Champion Rhys McClenaghan shared his inspiring journey, answered student questions, and encouraged young people to chase their dreams. The excitement didn’t stop there—Laura Nolan, his Dancing with the Stars partner, led an energetic dance and movement session, ensuring that students of all interests and abilities could get involved.

A Huge Success with Teachers and Students

Feedback from teachers has been overwhelmingly positive, with many highlighting how the event engaged students who may not typically be drawn to sport. The combination of Rhys’ inspirational story and Laura’s interactive dance session provided a fun and inclusive way to promote movement, resilience, and the Olympic spirit.

Building Excitement for the Olympic Movement

This webinar not only demonstrated the incredible reach and demand for Olympians LIVE! but also reinforced its power in inspiring young people and fostering a connection to Team Ireland and the Olympic Games. With the overwhelming response from students and teachers alike, the future looks bright for more events that bring sport, movement, and inspiration into classrooms across the country.