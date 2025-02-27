Olympians Live! with Rhys McClenaghan

Save the Date: Olympians LIVE! on Friday March 7th

We are thrilled to have a brilliant opportunity to catch up with our Olympic Champion Gymnast Rhys McClenaghan, Ireland’s pommel horse gold medallist from Paris 2024. Students will get a cool opportunity for a dance & gymnastics tutorial from Rhys and his Dancing with the Stars partner, professional dancer, Laura Nolan. In addition Rhys will answer questions from students all over the country and fill us in on life as an Olympic champion!

Register today and be in with a chance to ask your question on this unique Olympians LIVE! nationwide webinar event.