Next weekend will mark a special occasion for the Irish Olympic movement. Athletes who have represented Ireland at the Games throughout the years will be recognised at an Olympic Ball which will take place at the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road (9 November). The event will celebrate one hundred years of Team Ireland, along with the success of the Paris Olympic Games 2024.

In 1922, the Irish Olympic Council was established and recognised by the International Olympic Committee, with the first team competing at the Paris Olympic Games in 1924. In the one hundred years between Paris 1924 and Paris 2024, over one thousand athletes have competed for Ireland, and as a nation, we have won 45 medals.

The Centenary Ball will include an Awards ceremony, with athletes being recognised across several categories:

PTSB Inspiring the Nation Award 2024

Allianz Olympic Legacy 2024

Deloitte Lifetime Achievement Award

Flogas Community Ambassador of the Year 2024

Key Patent Innovations Global Influence Award 2024

Sport Ireland Breakthrough Olympian 2024

President’s Award 2024

The recipients of the Awards will be revealed on the night of the Ball, which will include music, entertainment and interviews with some of Ireland’s most successful athletes.