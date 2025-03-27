Olympic Champion Rhys McClenaghan Inspires Students on Return to His Old School

Olympic Champion on the pommel horse (gymnastics), Rhys McClenaghan, returned to his former school this week, bringing with him not only his Olympic gold medal but also an inspiring message of resilience and perseverance.

As an ambassador for the Dare to Believe Olympic Schools Programme, McClenaghan shared his journey with students, emphasising how failure is an essential part of success.

McClenaghan recounted his path to Olympic glory, highlighting the setbacks and challenges he had to overcome. The resounding message for the students from the Newtownards gymnast was that every failure is a lesson, and without failure you cannot enjoy success.

The visit concluded with students having the opportunity to ask questions about McClenaghan’s career, training, and experiences. T

The visit was made even more special with the unveiling of a commemorative Olympic plaque at the school, celebrating both McClenaghan and fellow former pupil Peter McKibbin, who represented Ireland in hockey at the Olympics. The plaque stands as a lasting tribute to their achievements and an inspiration for future generations of students.

The school expressed immense pride in McClenaghan and McKibbin, celebrating their successes as proof that hard work and perseverance can lead to greatness.

Their stories will undoubtedly continue to motivate students to chase their ambitions, knowing that setbacks are just stepping stones on the path to success.