Olympic Federation of Ireland announces the recipients of Los Angeles 2028 IOC Olympic Scholarships

The Olympic Federation of Ireland (OFI) today announced the recipients of the Los Angeles 2028 IOC Olympic Scholarships, with a total fund of US$345,000 to be distributed among eight athletes and two teams. The scholarships will support their preparations for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, USA.

The funding, provided through the International Olympic Committee’s Olympic Solidarity Programme, and supported by Team Ireland’s commercial programme, is designed to assist athletes targeting Olympic qualification. Each recipient will receive up to €26,500 over the four-year cycle, paid in three instalments annually, to help cover costs such as travel, training, accommodation, coaching, and medical insurance. The teams will each receive a total of US$50,000 to support them in the qualification journey to LA.

The Los Angeles 2028 IOC Olympic Scholarship recipients are:

Athletes

Andrew Coscoran (Athletics)

Aoife O’Brien (Cycling)

Evan Bailey (Swimming)

Ewan McMahon (Sailing)

Grace Davison (Swimming)

Hollie Elliott (Triathlon)

Kate O’Connor (Athletics)

Ronan Byrne (Rowing)

Teams

Basketball 3×3 (Women)

Hockey (Men)

Speaking at the announcement, Chief Executive Officer of the Olympic Federation of Ireland, Peter Sherrard, said,

“We are delighted to back the potential of these young athletes and to support them on their qualification pathway to Los Angeles 2028. Thanks to the support of our commercial partners and Olympic Solidarity funding, we have been able to invest over €2.5m in grants to athletes and sports during the past two cycles, while at the same time providing over €4m to support Games costs, playing our part in contributing meaningfully to the system-wide support of Sport Ireland to assist our member sports. I wish the athletes and their sport programmes every success on an exciting journey ahead”

Team Ireland Chef de Mission for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, Gavin Noble, said,

“These scholarships make a real difference in the journey to the Olympic Games. They provide crucial support to athletes who are balancing full-time training, competition, and financial pressures. It’s great to see such a strong mix of emerging and established athletes, all with genuine potential to perform at the highest level in Los Angeles.”

Athlete Profiles

Andrew Coscoran (Athletics)

A national record holder across multiple distances, Andrew is one of Ireland’s leading middle-distance runners. Training with New Balance Manchester under coach Helen Clitheroe, he is targeting a place in the 1500m final at LA 2028.

Aoife O’Brien (Cycling)

A rising star of Irish cycling, Aoife has made rapid progress on the international track circuit, representing Ireland at European and World Championships. She competes for a UCI Continental team and shows strong potential in the Team Pursuit and Omnium events.

Evan Bailey (Swimming)

One of Ireland’s most promising young swimmers, Evan represented Ireland at the 2024 European Championships and will compete at the 2025 World Aquatics Championships. His trajectory places him firmly on course for LA 2028 qualification.

Ewan McMahon (Sailing)

A former world silver medallist at youth level, Ewan has broken into the top 20 at senior World Championship level in 2025. Now competing full-time, he is a strong contender for Olympic qualification in the ILCA 7 class.

Grace Davison (Swimming)

A Paris 2024 Olympian, Grace was part of Ireland’s women’s 4x100m freestyle relay team. A European Junior Championship medallist, she continues to develop as a top contender in the 200m Individual Medley and freestyle events.

Hollie Elliott (Triathlon)

Ireland’s leading female triathlete, Hollie competes across World Triathlon Championship and World Cup events. She is targeting qualification for LA 2028 in both the individual and mixed relay events, building on consistent international performances.

Kate O’Connor (Athletics)

A European and World Indoor Championships medallist in 2025, Kate is among the world’s best heptathletes. She is targeting a podium finish at LA 2028, supported by a world-class coaching and performance team.

Ronan Byrne (Rowing)

A Tokyo 2020 Olympian and World Championship silver medallist, Ronan is rebuilding towards LA 2028 under a new high-performance setup. His scholarship will allow him to focus fully on training and recovery as he targets a return to Olympic competition.