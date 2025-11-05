Olympic Federation of Ireland Appoints Liam Cullen as Independent Director

The Olympic Federation of Ireland (OFI) is pleased to announce that, following an extensive recruitment process, Liam Cullen has been appointed to its Board as an Independent Director.

In 2024, the OFI membership voted to increase the number of Independent Directors from two, enabling the recruitment of additional expertise and further strengthening the independence and governance of the Board.

Liam brings extensive experience in public affairs and policy, having served as Head of Corporate Policy for GSK and, more recently as Director of Government Affairs with Johnson & Johnson Ireland. He currently holds the position of Director of Government Affairs and Strategic Partnerships within Campus Ireland which is the representative group of all the Johnson and Johnson entities in Ireland.

Before joining Johnson & Johnson, Liam was a Partner with a London-based geopolitical consultancy, managing its Irish practice. He also worked for over a decade with GSK, leading a global policy team and serving as Head of Government Affairs in Ireland.

Earlier in his career, Liam served as an Irish Government Adviser on Health and Children’s Policy, and as an Economic and Political Adviser with the US State Department. He has also held leadership roles in the not-for-profit sector, including as CEO of an Irish NGO supporting foster care families and as a Non-Executive Director within the Irish disability sector, including at the Central Remedial Clinic.

Welcoming Liam’s appointment, OFI President Lochlann Walsh said:

“We are delighted to have Liam join the OFI Board. As the OFI’s role in the Irish sports system becomes more central, it is important that we have skills around the board table that help us engage positively with all our public stakeholders, both nationally and at EU level. Liam’s experience in public affairs is a great addition to the organisation, and I, and my fellow board members, look forward to working with him over the coming years to further enhance our ability to deliver for our athletes.”

Speaking on his appointment, Liam Cullen said: