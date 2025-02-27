Olympic Federation of Ireland joins the European Olympic Committees EU Office as partner

The EOC is the umbrella body for Europe’s 50 National Olympic Committees and works to spread the Olympic values and inspiring sport and healthy lifestyles across Europe. Thanks to the EU Office of the EOC, the organisation defends the interests of Olympic sport organisations at EU level and has built strong connections with EU policymakers.

The Olympic Federation of Ireland was formed in 1922 and is the National Olympic Committee for Ireland.

The EOC EU Office is very proud to open new perspectives and fully dedicated to supporting the Olympic Federation of Ireland in reaching its specific goals. At the same time, it offers its extensive expertise and network on topics and issues shared by all sports organisations.

Partnering with the EOC EU Office provides access to an experienced team ready to offer expert guidance on EU matters, with particular attention to funding opportunities, sport governance, and EU legislation related to sport.

President of the Olympic Federation of Ireland, Lochlann Walsh, commented;

“We look forward to playing an active role at the European Olympic Committees through the EOC EU office. Sport plays a vital role in enhancing European integration. We hope that membership of the EU office will provide opportunities for the entire Irish sports system through enhanced cooperation with our European partners.”

EOC President Spyros Capralos stated:

“We are delighted to welcome the Olympic Federation of Ireland as a partner of the EOC EU Office. This collaboration represents a significant step in further strengthening the ties between National Olympic Committees and the EOC EU Office. Moreover, it will foster an even more unified approach in representing the interests of the Olympic Movement to the European institutions. Ireland’s strong commitment to sports development, the promotion of Olympic values, and good governance will undoubtedly enhance our collective efforts.”

EOC EU Office Director Folker Hellmund concluded:

“I am thrilled to welcome the Olympic Federation of Ireland as a partner of the EOC EU Office. Having previously collaborated on various EU projects, this partnership underscores a strong commitment to European sports policy and initiatives. Ireland’s decision to join our network reflects its dedication to bringing fresh perspectives and actively shaping the European sporting landscape. I look forward to strengthening our collaboration and to the valuable contributions the Olympic Federation of Ireland will make to our shared efforts.”