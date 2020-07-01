Olympic Federation of Ireland welcomes Government’s €85m support for Sport

The Olympic Federation of Ireland today (2 November) welcomed the Government’s confirmation of an €85m funding package which will provide much needed support for a wide variety of Olympic sports, many of which have been severely impacted by Covid 19.

The Sport Ireland funding is particularly important in ensuring that the structures which support athlete development at club and regional level are not irreparably damaged by the exceptionally difficult current conditions. The funding will also provide some stability to protect performance programmes for those elite athletes currently preparing for the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo next year.

Welcoming the announcement Olympic Federation of Ireland CEO, Peter Sherrard said,

“I thank Minister Catherine Martin and Minister Jack Chambers for providing this funding package which means a huge amount to a large number of our member sports. It is vitally important in sustaining them through this current crisis so that the progress of recent years is not lost. Thanks to this emergency support, many of our members will be able to protect structures from which they will be able to re-build when we emerge from this crisis in communities all over Ireland.”