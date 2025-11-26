Olympic flame lit in Ancient Olympia as Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Torch Relay begins

The Olympic flame for the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games was lit today in Ancient Olympia, the historic birthplace of the Olympic Games. The ceremony marks the beginning of the flame’s journey towards Italy, where it will arrive on 4 December to travel across the country on its way to the Opening Ceremony on 6 February 2026.

The ceremony, held in Archaeological Museum of Olympia, was hosted by Isidoros Kouvelos, President of the Hellenic Olympic Committee, and attended by a number of distinguished guests. This included the President of the International Olympic Committee, Kirsty Coventry, and the President of the Hellenic Republic, Constantine An. Tassoulas.

Because of the wet weather forecast, the flame was lit using the rays of the sun during a rehearsal on Monday, ensuring that the purity of the traditional method was preserved. This flame was then transferred to the official Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic torch during the official ceremony, where Paris 2024 Olympic bronze medallist in rowing Petros Gkaidatzis marked the start of the Greek leg of the Olympic Torch Relay as the first torchbearer. Petros was then joined by the first Italian torchbearer, two-time Olympic champion Stefania Belmondo, to run together, before she in turn passed the flame to her compatriot and fellow double Olympic champion, Armin Zoeggeler.​

Reflecting on the significance of the occasion, IOC President Kirsty Coventry said:

“We are extremely happy that today’s ceremony reminds us what the Games stand for. They are about bringing people together in peaceful competition, in friendship and in respect. As we light the Olympic flame for Milano Cortina, we will carry this light from the past to the present and into the future. And it’s a shared future that we all want to see. This is why we firmly believe in the Olympic Truce. In laying down our differences and wanting to hope for a brighter future.”

She added:

“These Games come at a critical point in our history. In a divided world that we live in today, the Games hold a truly symbolic place. And it’s our duty, our responsibility, to ensure that the athletes from around the world can come together peacefully, and that they can inspire the dreams and hopes of those around the world that are watching.”

Among the other guests at the ceremony were IOC Honorary President Thomas Bach; IOC Member in Greece Spyros Capralos; the President of the Milano Cortina 2026 Organising Committee and IOC Member, Giovanni Malagò; the Chair of the IOC’s Milano Cortina 2026 Coordination Commission, IOC Member Kristin Kloster; the President of the Comitato Olimpico Nazionale Italiano (CONI), Luciano Buonfiglio; the Italian Minister of Sport and Youth, Andrea Abodi; and the Mayor of Olympia, Aristeidis Panagiotopoulos.

Speaking earlier in the ceremony, Milano Cortina 2026 President Malagò reflected on the symbolism of the flame and Italy’s role as the next host. He said:

“The Italian spirit will shine brightly in the flame of the torch, igniting the whole of Italy and uniting the world in the common purpose which sits at the heart of Milano Cortina: To use the timeless power of the Olympic Games to create new opportunities for young generations through sport.”

In his conclusion, he highlighted the powerful symbolism of the journey ahead, saying:

“Every step I – and the thousands of runners – take over the next 10 weeks will remind the world of the power of sport to build bridges, break down barriers and together create a healthier and more sustainable future together.”

What is the story behind the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Torch Relay?

Each Olympic torch relay has its own narrative, with a theme and route that celebrate the host nation’s culture, history and people — bringing the spirit of the Games to life long before the first event begins.

Labelled “The Greatest Journey” by the Milano Cortina 2026 Organising Committee, this Olympic Torch Relay will travel the length of Italy — illuminating the nation’s spirit, uniting communities and celebrating Italian culture and the Olympic values.

Over 63 days, the Relay will cover 12,000 kilometres, visiting all of Italy’s 20 regions and 110 provinces, and passing 60 World Heritage Sites before reaching Milan for the Opening Ceremony on 6 February 2026. In line with Milano Cortina 2026’s sustainability commitments, the Olympic torch will burn bioLPG made from renewable sources such as used cooking oil, and each torch can be reused and refilled up to 10 times.

Where does the Olympic Torch Relay go next?

The Olympic flame will now travel across Greece towards Athens, where the official handover ceremony will take place at the Panathenaic Stadium on 4 December. It will then leave for Italy, spending 5 December in Rome before the Italian section of the Olympic Torch Relay begins on 6 December.

What are the origins of the Olympic torch relay?

The first flame for the Olympic Winter Games was lit in Norway, for Oslo 1952, followed by Rome, for Cortina d’Ampezzo 1956, and again in Norway for Squaw Valley 1960. While the flames for the summer editions of the Olympic Games have been lit in Olympia since 1936, it was only in 1964, for Innsbruck, that the lighting of the Olympic Winter Games flame began in Ancient Olympia — a tradition that has continued ever since.

The lighting of the flame embodies the Olympic values of peace, friendship and unity – qualities deeply felt in Italy as the country prepares to welcome the world once again. Today’s ceremony marks the beginning of the final countdown to the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games, which will take place from 6 to 22 February 2026. Tickets are available here.