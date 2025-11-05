Olympic Sport Awards Shortlist // Coach of the Year

This award honours a coach whose passion, innovation, and leadership has led to remarkable success in 2025 – elevating an athlete, multiple athletes or team to new heights.

A key force behind the individuals that make up Team Ireland, this coaches’ impact reaches beyond results, shaping the future of sport in Ireland and making waves internationally.

Shortlisted Nominees

Dominic Casey – Rowing

Dominic Casey has been central to Ireland’s continued rise in world rowing, guiding athletes to exceptional success through his calm leadership, technical excellence and innovative approach.

As Rowing Ireland’s Interim Programme Lead Coach, he oversaw a remarkable 2025 season that included Fintan McCarthy’s gold in the Mixed Double Sculls and bronze in the Men’s Double Sculls at the World Championships, and Fiona Murtagh’s historic gold in the Women’s Single Sculls — Ireland’s first world title in that event.

Under his direction, Irish crews also delivered consistent European and World Cup podium finishes, reflecting the depth of the High-Performance programme he has shaped. Dominc is also responsible for three of Ireland’s five Olympic medals – as the coach of the lightweight programme that won two golds and a silver at the last three Olympics.

Beyond medals, Dominic’s integration of performance analytics, biomechanics and sports science into training has strengthened Ireland’s reputation as a global rowing force. His commitment to athlete development, collaboration and excellence has transformed the culture of Irish rowing and inspired sustained international success.

2025 Success

Fiona Murtagh – World Champion Single

Fintan McCarthy and Margaret Cremen – World Champions Mixed Doubles

Fiona Murtagh – World Cup Silver Medallist Single

Fiona Murtagh – Silver Medallist European Championships Single

Fintan McCarthy and Philip Doyle – World Bronze Medallists Doubles

Fintan McCarthy and Konan Pazzaia – World Cup Bronze Medallists Doubles

Fintan McCarthy and Konan Pazzaia – European Bronze Medallists Doubles

Jake McCarthy – World Bronze Medallist Lightweight Single

John Szaranek – Swimming

John Szaranek has had an outstanding impact on Irish swimming in 2025, guiding a diverse group of athletes to unprecedented international success through his leadership, technical expertise, and athlete-centred approach.

As Head Coach at Swim Ireland’s National Centre in Limerick, he oversaw 14 international medals, 16 Irish records and more than 30 international final or semi-final appearances across junior, U23, senior, and para events.

Standout performances included John Shortt’s double World Junior titles, Ellie McCartney’s European U23 medal haul, and Róisín Ní Riain’s five medals at the World Para Swimming Championships.

John’s holistic coaching philosophy, adaptability and attention to detail have cultivated a collaborative environment that supports both able-bodied and para athletes, strengthens the high-performance pathway, and ensures consistent progression from junior to senior levels. His work continues to build Ireland’s international swimming success and prepares athletes for future global competitions.

2025 Results:

John Shortt – 2 x Gold World Junior Championships

John Shortt – Bronze Medal World Championships

John Shortt – Gold Medal European Championships

John Shortt – Bronze Medal European Championships

Ellie McCartney – Gold European U23 Championships

Ellie McCartney – Silver European U23 Championships

Ellie McCartney – Bronze European U23 Championships

Eoin Corby – Silver Medal European U23 Championships14

Roisin Ní Riain – 3 x Silver Medal World Para Swimming Championships

Roisin Ní Riain – 2 x Bronze Medal World Para Swimming Championships

Michael O’Connor – Athletics

Michael O’Connor has had a transformative impact on Irish athletics through his innovative and athlete-centred coaching. In 2025, he guided Kate O’Connor to a historic season marked by multiple international medals, including silver at both the World Championships (heptathlon) and World Indoors (pentathlon), and bronze at the European Indoors, along with four new national records.

His meticulous planning, technical expertise and advanced periodisation strategies enabled her to peak consistently across seasons, all while training entirely in Ireland, a rare achievement in combined events.

Beyond medals, Michael’s leadership and innovative methods have raised the standard of coaching in Ireland, inspired a new generation and shown that world-class success can be achieved through belief, precision and collaboration.

2025 Results:

Kate O’Conor – Silver medal World Athletics Championships in Tokyo (heptathlon)

Kate O’Connor – Bronze medal European Indoor Championships (pentathlon)

Kate O’Connor – Silver medal World Indoor Championships (pentathlon)

Kate O’Connor – Four national records, consistently ranked top five in world rankings

HONOURABLE MENTIONS

Clara O’Brien (rowing)

Denis Flannelly (Horse Sport Ireland)

Vasilij Zbogar (Irish Sailing)

Ian Stafford (Golf Ireland)

Jon Simmons (Canoeing Ireland)