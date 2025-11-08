Olympic Sport Awards Shortlist // Community Impact of the Year

Awarded to an individual or a community initiative initiated or driven by an individual or party within the Team Ireland circle, including clubs and sports, that has left an undeniable legacy on a local community and/or further afield.

This award honours those who have contributed to the development of sports, culture, and community engagement in line with the Olympic spirit and through their actions and their association with Olympic sport have inspired future generations and made a real difference to those in their local area, using their unique capabilities to give back.

Shortlisted Nominees

Cricket Connects Summer Camps

When a youth sports camp in Co. Down was unexpectedly cancelled in summer 2025, Cricket Ireland responded with leadership and inclusivity — stepping in to deliver a special Cricket Connects camp that brought together more than 150 children from across Northern Ireland and Donegal. In partnership with local community groups and sporting bodies, young people from cricket, GAA, rugby, and hockey came together for a full day of shared learning, teamwork, and fun, showing how sport can bridge divides and foster understanding.

The Cricket Connects initiative is part of Cricket Ireland’s wider community engagement strategy, designed to use sport as a platform for inclusion, participation, and peacebuilding. The 2025 camp was a powerful example of that ethos in action. Coaches and volunteers from across codes worked side by side, introducing children to cricket and other sports while promoting respect, cooperation, and shared enjoyment. Parents and community leaders from diverse backgrounds praised the event for its positivity and its message of unity.

This initiative demonstrated tangible social impact — transforming a potential setback into a story of connection and collaboration. It has strengthened local relationships across communities and showcased how the spirit of sport can transcend differences. Through Cricket Connects, Cricket Ireland continues to show leadership beyond the boundary, using sport as a unifying force that supports peace, inclusion, and community resilience across the island of Ireland.

Rhys McClenaghan Club Tour

In 2025, Olympic champion Rhys McClenaghan and Gymnastics Ireland launched the Rhys McClenaghan Club Tour, an inspirational nationwide initiative that brought the Olympic spirit directly to gymnastics clubs and young athletes across the country. Following his historic gold medal win at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Rhys embarked on a tour of eight Gymnastics Ireland clubs, personally meeting over 520 young gymnasts and their coaches.

Clubs were invited to enter a national draw in May 2025, with the winning entries receiving a once-in-a-lifetime visit from Ireland’s first Olympic gymnastics champion. Each session combined motivation, mentorship, and hands-on coaching. Rhys shared his journey from his early days in local clubs to Olympic success, offering an honest and inspiring account of the resilience, dedication, and belief required to reach the highest level. Gymnasts then took part in a coaching masterclass where Rhys shared practical tips and performance insights, before every participant had the opportunity to hold and photograph his Olympic gold medal, creating a tangible and unforgettable connection to sporting excellence.

The impact of the tour reached far beyond technical training. For many young athletes, it was the first time meeting an Olympic champion and hearing a story that reflected their own dreams and challenges. The tour fostered pride, motivation, and community within clubs, strengthening the bond between elite and grassroots gymnastics.

Through this initiative, Gymnastics Ireland and Rhys McClenaghan demonstrated the true power of sport to inspire, educate, and connect communities. The Rhys McClenaghan Club Tour exemplifies the Olympic values of excellence, friendship, and respect, leaving a lasting legacy of belief and aspiration among Ireland’s next generation of gymnasts.

Inbhear Dee AC – Noreen O’Reilly, Eithne Walsh, Anne-Marie Kelly

Noreen O’Reilly, alongside Eithne Walsh and Anne-Marie Kelly, has made an extraordinary and lasting contribution to athletics in Wicklow through their leadership, coaching, and community engagement at Inbhear Dee AC. Over more than 40 years, Noreen has nurtured thousands of athletes, producing two Olympians, Stephanie Reilly and Roisin McGettigan, alongside numerous Irish champions and international competitors.

Eithne Walsh, as head coach, has provided vision and persistence, driving athlete development and ensuring high-quality coaching. Anne-Marie Kelly has also played a pivotal role in club organisation and athlete support, helping maintain an inclusive, welcoming environment for athletes of all ages. Together, their combined dedication has sustained the club through decades, even during periods of minimal facilities and resources.

In 2025, the trio were instrumental in delivering the Hawkstown Running Trail, Inbhear Dee AC’s first dedicated training facility. Working with Wicklow County Council, they secured approval, mobilised volunteers, and oversaw construction of the 1000m soft-surface trail in just seven days, funded through the club’s Christmas Road Race.

The trail now provides a safe and professional training environment for over 200 junior and senior athletes, boosting participation and membership. Beyond facilities, they continue to organise school cross-country and track events, mark courses for county championships, and offer hands-on coaching and mentoring.

Their leadership, vision, and tireless commitment have strengthened community participation in athletics, fostered inclusivity, and created pathways for future Olympians and champions, making them collectively deserving of the Community Impact Award.

