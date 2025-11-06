Olympic Sport Awards Shortlist // Creator of the Year

This Award celebrates the storytellers who shine a light on Irish Olympic sport. From athletes and NGBs to creators, journalists, and photographers, it recognises those who bring fans closer to sport, athlete journeys and events through genuine insight and authentic digital storytelling â€“ building connection, pride, and celebration of Olympic Sport in 2025.

Shortlisted Nominees

Ayeisha McFerran

Ayeisha McFerran, goalkeeper for the Irish Ladies Hockey Team, has built a compelling digital presence in 2025 that brings fans closer to the realities of elite sport. Through her Instagram content, she shares the highs and lows of training, injuries, club moves, and competition, while also giving insight into life off the pitch. Her storytelling is honest, engaging, and relatable, creating meaningful connections with her followers.

Her podcast, ‘Unboxed’, deep dives into diverse topics with a range of guests, offering thoughtful discussion, insight, and behind-the-scenes perspectives that go beyond the field. Through this platform, Ayeisha has expanded the visibility of Irish hockey and Olympic sport more broadly, inspiring fans and athletes alike. By combining social media engagement with podcasting, she demonstrates innovation, authenticity, and measurable impact, making her a standout nominee for the Creator of the Year Award.

Rhys McClenaghan

Olympic Champion, Rhys McClenaghan has become one of the most influential voices in gymnastics and Irish Olympic sport in 2025. As the fourth most followed gymnast in Europe on Instagram, with 150,000 followers verified by global sports agency Two Circles, he uses his platform to take fans behind the scenes of elite gymnastics.

His engaging vlogs document everything from training and competition to rehabilitation and day-to-day life, offering an authentic, relatable insight into the world of a world-class gymnast.

Beyond storytelling, Rhys has leveraged his digital presence to collaborate with Gymnastics Ireland and his global partners, creatively merging sport, lifestyle, and community engagement. His content consistently drives awareness and connection, inspiring young athletes and engaging fans internationally, while raising the profile of Irish gymnastics.

Through innovative use of digital platforms and compelling personal storytelling, Rhys has had a measurable impact on participation, visibility, and engagement, making him a standout nominee for Creator of the Year.

Daniel and Nathan Wiffen

Daniel and Nathan Wiffen are transforming what it means to be elite athletes in the digital age. Through their ‘Wiffen Twins’ YouTube channel and documentary series ‘Against the Clock’, they offer an authentic, unfiltered look at life at the top of Irish swimming, sharing the grind of training, the highs of racing, and the challenges of setbacks like Daniel’s appendicitis and Nathan’s move to the NCAA. Their content blends humour, insight, and technical analysis, making the human side of elite sport relatable and inspiring a global audience.

With 94,000 Instagram followers and 67,000 YouTube subscribers, their reach is substantial, connecting fans worldwide and building engagement that elevates Irish swimming. In 2025, Daniel’s world-leading 7:41.52 800m freestyle at the Irish Open, plus record-breaking performances at the Mare Nostrum Swim Tour, reinforced their credibility as athletes, while their storytelling amplifies it. By merging top-level performance with creativity, honesty, and digital innovation, the Wiffen Twins have set a new standard for athlete-led content and inspired the next generation, embodying the spirit of the Creator of the Year Award.

Honourable Mentions

David Fitzgerald (Sportsfile Photographer)

Sam Barnes (Sportsfile Photographer)

Rachel Lyons (Content Creator for Horse Sport Ireland)

Brick Films (Olympic TV Series Path to Paris)

David Gillick (Olympian and sports punditry)

Michael Buckley (Sports Photographer)

Rowing Ireland Media Team (Storytelling of Team Ireland Rowers at the World Championships)

Shauna Clinton (Sportsfile Photographer)