Olympic Sport Awards Shortlist // Female Athlete of the Year

Awarded to an exceptional female athlete who has delivered outstanding success in an Olympic sport in 2025, this honour celebrates an individual whose unwavering pursuit of excellence has not only inspired the nation but also elevated Ireland’s presence and reputation on the world stage through their remarkable achievements.

Shortlisted Nominees

Aoife O’Rourke

Aoife O’Rourke is nominated for Team Ireland Female Athlete of the Year following an extraordinary 2025 season that confirmed her status as one of the world’s leading boxers.

A two-time Olympian and current world number one in the 75kg division, she won silver at the IBA Women’s World Championships before going on to claim gold at the World Boxing Championships later in the year, achieving a historic double rarely seen in international boxing.

Her performances captured national and international attention, reflecting both her athletic excellence and her grounded character.

Beyond the ring, Aoife continues to inspire through her advocacy for girls’ participation in sport and her achievements across disciplines, including winning the Hyrox World Championship in women’s doubles with her sister Lisa.

Her consistent “just try it” message, combined with her achievements across disciplines, makes her a powerful role model for women and girls, and a true embodiment of the Olympic spirit of fair play, unity, and the joy of sport.

2025 Results:

Aoife O’Rouke – Gold Medal World Championships

Aoife O’Rourke – Silver Medal IBA World Championships

Aoife O’Rourke – Gold Hyrox World Championships (non-Olympic)

Fiona Murtagh

Fiona Murtagh is nominated for Team Ireland Female Athlete of the Year following an exceptional 2025 season that cemented her status as one of Ireland’s leading Olympic athletes.

She won gold in the Women’s Single Sculls at the World Rowing Championships in Shanghai in a thrilling photo finish, becoming a world champion in one of the most competitive events. Earlier in the year, she claimed silver at both the European Championships in Plovdiv and the World Rowing Cup in Lucerne, demonstrating remarkable consistency at the highest level.

Transitioning from team-boat success to individual world champion, Fiona showcased strength, versatility and technical excellence. What makes her achievement even more remarkable is that she combines her training and competition with a full-time job.

Beyond her results, she is admired for her humility, leadership and mentorship of younger athletes, as well as her engagement with women in sport initiatives and the wider community. Her 2025 achievements highlight both her elite performance and her role as an inspiring ambassador for Irish sport.

2025 Results:

Fiona Murtagh – Gold Medal World Championships

Fiona Murtagh – Silver Medal European Championships

Fiona Murtagh – Silver Medal World Cup Lucerne

Kate O’Connor

Kate O’Connor is nominated for Team Ireland Female Athlete of the Year following her historic achievement at the 2025 World Athletics Championships, where she won silver in the heptathlon.

She became the first Irish athlete ever to medal in a combined event at World level, as well as securing Ireland’s first World Championships medal in athletics since 2013 and the first by an Irish female track athlete since 2009.

The World Championship result finished a season where she broke her national record four times as well as winning medals at the European and World Indoor Championships as well as the World Student Games.

Competing against the world’s best, Kate shows exceptional skill, consistency and determination. Beyond her results, she is admired for her professionalism, humility and positive influence as a role model for young athletes. Her breakthrough season marks a defining moment for Irish athletics and underlines her place among Ireland’s most accomplished athletes.

2025 Results:

Kate O’Conor – Silver medal World Athletics Championships in Tokyo (heptathlon)

Kate O’Connor – Bronze medal European Indoor Championships (pentathlon)

Kate O’Connor – Silver medal World Indoor Championships (pentathlon)

Kate O’Connor – Gold medal FISU World University Games (heptathlon)

Kate O’Connor – Four national records, consistently ranked top five in world rankings

Lara Gillespie

Lara Gillespie is nominated for Team Ireland Female Athlete of the Year following a landmark 2025 season that established her as one of Ireland’s most versatile and accomplished cyclists.

She won gold in the Elimination Race at the European Track Championships and achieved historic results on the road, including third place on Stage 4 of the Tour de France Femmes and multiple podium finishes at international events such as À Travers Les Hauts de France, the UAE Tour, La Choralis Fourmis Féminine, and Binche–Chimay–Binche pour Dames.

Competing successfully across both track and road disciplines, Lara demonstrated exceptional consistency, technical skill, and resilience.

Beyond her performances, she is a committed mentor and advocate for women in sport, inspiring the next generation of cyclists through workshops, Q&A sessions, and direct engagement with young athletes.

2025 Results:

Lara Gillespie – Gold Medal European Championships (Elimination Race)

Lara Gillespie – 3rd Place, Tour de France Feminine Stage 4

Lara Gillespie – Sprints Jersey, UAE Tour Women

Lara Gillespie – 1st Place, A Travers les Hauts de France (1.1)

Lara Gillespie – 2nd Place, Binche – Chimay – Binche (1.1)

Lara Gillespie – 2nd Place, La Choralis Fourmies Feminine (1.pro)

Lara Gillespie – 4th place, European Track Championships (Points)

Lara Gillespie – 5th place, European Track Championships (Madison)

Notable Mentions

Ellen Walshe (Swimming)

Eve McMahon (Sailing)

Sarah Healy (Athletics)

Claire Melia (Basketball)

Emily Moloney (Equestrian)

Fionnuala McCormack (Athletics)