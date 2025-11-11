Olympic Sport Awards Shortlist // Male Athlete of the Year

Awarded to an exceptional male athlete who has delivered outstanding success in an Olympic sport in 2025, this honour celebrates an individual whose unwavering pursuit of excellence has not only inspired the nation but also elevated Ireland’s presence and reputation on the world stage through their remarkable achievements.

Shortlisted Nominees

Ben Healy

Ben Healy is nominated for Team Ireland Male Athlete of the Year following a landmark 2025 season that established him among the world’s elite road cyclists.

A Paris 2024 Olympian, he won bronze in the Men’s Elite Road Race at the UCI World Championships – Ireland’s first medal in the event since the 1980s – and achieved a defining Tour de France campaign, winning Stage 6 with a solo breakaway, wearing the Yellow Jersey for two days, and finishing 9th overall and 4th in the Youth Classification.

Healy also earned podiums at Liège–Bastogne–Liège, Strade Bianche, and Itzulia Basque Country. His performances demonstrated tactical brilliance, resilience, and fearlessness, marking him as a world-class competitor and a leading figure in Irish cycling.

2025 Results:

Ben Healy – Bronze Medal World Road Cycling Championships

Ben Healy – Win Tour de France Stage 6

Ben Healy – Podium Liége-Bastogne-Liege

Ben Healy – Podium Strade Bianche

Ben Healy – Podium Itzulia Basque Country

Cian McPhillips

Cian McPhillips is nominated for Team Ireland Male Athlete of the Year following a breakthrough 2025 season that established him among the world’s elite middle-distance runners.

He finished fourth in the men’s 800m final at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, the best-ever result by an Irish athlete in the event, breaking the Irish record twice in 48 hours with times of 1:43.18 in the semi-final and 1:42.15 in the final.

Overcoming significant injuries in previous years, Cian demonstrated exceptional composure, confidence and tactical intelligence in one of the fastest championship races in history. His performances mark a historic milestone for Irish athletics and highlight his resilience and world-class potential.

2025 Results:

Cian McPhillips – 4th World Athletics Championships with National Record

Fintan McCarthy

Fintan McCarthy is nominated for Team Ireland Male Athlete of the Year following an exceptional 2025 season that reinforced his status as one of the world’s leading rowers.

A two-time Olympic gold medallist, he successfully transitioned from lightweight to open-weight competition, winning gold in the Mixed Double Sculls with Mags Cremin and bronze in the Men’s Double Sculls with Philip Doyle at the World Rowing Championships in Shanghai.

Earlier in the year, he also secured European and World Cup bronzes in the Men’s Double Sculls, demonstrating remarkable consistency across multiple events and partnerships.

Fintan’s technical mastery, adaptability and leadership, combined with his professionalism and humility, underline his continued world-class impact and his role as an inspiring ambassador for Irish rowing.

2025 Results:

Fintan McCarthy and Margaret Cremen – World Bronze Medallists

Fintan McCarthy and Philip Doyle – World Bronze Medallists

Fintan McCarthy and Konan Pazzaia – World Cup Bronze Medallists

Fintan McCarthy and Konan Pazzaia – European Bronze Medallists

Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy is nominated for Team Ireland Male Athlete of the Year following a historic 2025 season that ranks among the greatest in Irish sporting history.

A two-time Olympian, he completed the career Grand Slam by winning The Masters at Augusta National, cementing his place among golf’s all-time greats.

He also won The Players Championship and the Irish Open, and played a pivotal role in Europe’s Ryder Cup victory at Pebble Beach.

Competing at the highest level under immense pressure, Rory demonstrated exceptional resilience, precision and consistency.

His achievements in 2025 not only highlight his world-class talent but also solidify his legacy as Ireland’s greatest golfer.

2025 Results:

Rory McIlroy – Won the Masters at Augusta National

Rory McIlroy – Won the Players Championship

Rory McIlroy – Won the Irish Open

Rory McIlroy – Won the Ryder Cup, playing a pivotal role in Europe’s side

Notable Mentions

Andrew Coscoran (Athletics)

Austin O’Connor (Equestrian)

Finn Lynch (Sailing)

Mark English (Athletics)

Jake McCarthy (Rowing)

John Shortt (Swimming)