Olympic Sport Awards Shortlist // Olympic Sporting Moment of the Year

In every race run, every dive taken, and every game played, lies the potential to create a moment that transcends sport. Among the countless performances across the 47 Olympic disciplines, a few ignite something deeper – capturing the imagination of a nation and reminding us of what’s possible. This award celebrates the defining moment of 2025 that moved, united, and inspired Ireland; a singular expression of Olympic spirit at its most powerful.

Shortlisted Nominees

Ben Healy – wins stage and takes yellow in Tour de France

Ben Healy delivered a historic performance at the 2025 Tour de France, marking a significant milestone in Irish cycling. On Stage 6, Healy launched a daring solo attack 42.6 km from the finish, ultimately crossing the line 2 minutes and 44 seconds ahead of his nearest rival, Quinn Simmons. This victory not only secured his first-ever Tour de France stage win but also ended a five-year wait for an Irish stage win, following Sam Bennett’s triumph on the Champs-Élysées in 2020.

Four days later, Healy’s strategic brilliance and tenacity propelled him into the yellow jersey after finishing third on Stage 10. This achievement made him the first Irish cyclist since Stephen Roche in 1987 to lead the Tour de France, joining an elite group that includes Seán Kelly and Shay Elliott. His performance was a testament to his dedication and skill, capturing the imagination of cycling fans worldwide.

Healy’s remarkable journey through the Tour de France not only elevated his status in the cycling world but also reignited national pride in Ireland. His victories and leadership resonated deeply, inspiring a new generation of cyclists and reaffirming Ireland’s rich history in the sport. The media coverage and public enthusiasm surrounding his achievements underscored the profound impact of his performances on both a national and global scale.

Kate O’Connor World Silver Medal

Kate O’Connor made history at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, winning silver in the heptathlon and becoming the first Irish athlete ever to medal in a combined event at World or Olympic level. Her performance, delivered against the very best in the world, was a breakthrough moment for Irish athletics, marking the nation’s first World Championships medal in over a decade and the first by an Irish female track athlete since 2009.

Beyond the result, Kate’s achievement has given great belief to athletes across Ireland that they can compete and succeed on the world stage, while giving Irish sport a genuine lift. Her performance embodied composure, resilience, and excellence, qualities that have made her one of Ireland’s most inspirational sporting figures.

Rory McIlory putt to win Masters

Two-time Olympian Rory McIlroy completed golf’s greatest journey in 2025, winning the Masters Tournament at Augusta National to finally secure the career Grand Slam. In a moment that will stand among Ireland’s finest sporting triumphs, McIlroy held his nerve through a tense final round, blending composure and brilliance to don the iconic Green Jacket.

For over a decade, the Masters had eluded him, the missing piece in a glittering career that already included four major titles and Olympic appearances at Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024. Victory at Augusta was more than a sporting milestone; it was a moment of redemption, resilience, and fulfilment that captivated the world and reaffirmed McIlroy’s place among golf’s all-time greats.

McIlroy’s Masters triumph resonated deeply both in Ireland and internationally. In Ireland, it was celebrated as a national milestone, with widespread media coverage and heartfelt reactions from fans and fellow athletes alike. Globally, his achievement drew admiration as a testament to perseverance, skill, and unwavering determination. The victory has inspired countless individuals, cementing his legacy and leaving an indelible mark on the history of golf.

Notable Mentions

0.03 seconds to glory for Fiona Murtagh to become World Champion

Shane Lowry’s putt at Bethpage securing victory for Europe at Ryder Cup