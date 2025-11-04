Olympic Sport Awards Shortlist // Rising Star

This award shines a spotlight on the next generation of Irish sporting greatness – recognising a young athlete under the age of 25 who is boldly forging their path on the Olympic stage.

The Rising Star Award celebrates not only exceptional performances, but the passion, promise, and fearless ambition that signal a future champion in the making. It is a tribute to the emerging talent lighting the way forward for Team Ireland.

Shortlisted Nominees

Eve McMahon

Eve McMahon is nominated for the Rising Star Award following a phenomenal 2025 season that established her as one of the world’s leading sailors.

At just 21, she became the first Irish female sailor to win a World Championship medal, claiming bronze at the ILCA 6 World Championships in China, while also winning gold at the LA Sailing Grand Slam, silver at the Grand Slam Final in Almere, and bronze at the U23 European Championships.

Ranked World No. 1 in the ILCA 6 class, Eve has demonstrated technical mastery, competitive maturity, and consistency at the highest level.

Having represented Ireland at the Paris 2024 Olympics, she has transitioned seamlessly to senior competition, while also mentoring younger sailors and promoting women in sport. Her achievements, world ranking, and leadership mark her as a rising star with strong potential for LA 2028.

2025 Results:

Eve McMahon – Bronze Medal Senior World Championships

Eve McMahon – World Number One

Eve McMahon – Gold Grand Slam LA

Eve McMahon – Bronze Medal European U23 Championships

John Shortt

John Shortt is nominated for the Rising Star Award following an exceptional 2025 season that established him as one of Ireland’s most promising young swimmers.

At just 18, he became World Junior Champion in both the 100m and 200m Backstroke, added bronze in the 50m Backstroke, and claimed European Junior gold in the 100m and bronze in the 200m.

He also set new Irish Senior and Junior Records in the 200m Backstroke (1:56.61) and Irish Junior Records in the 100m Backstroke (53.90), becoming only the third Irish swimmer ever under 54 seconds in that event.

Balancing elite sport with academics, John excelled at European Junior, World Junior, and World Senior Championships, demonstrating resilience, technical mastery, and competitive composure.

His achievements, progression to senior international level, and potential for future Olympic success mark him as a standout rising talent in Irish sport.

2025 Results:

John Shortt – 2 x Gold World Junior Championships

John Shortt – Bronze Medal World Championships

John Shortt – Gold Medal European Championships

John Shortt – Bronze Medal European Championships

Patsy Joyce

Patsy Joyce is nominated for the Rising Star Award following a breakthrough 2025 season, highlighted by bronze at the World Boxing Championships, a landmark achievement that places him among Ireland’s most promising young boxers.

Coming from a family with a rich Olympic and world-class boxing tradition, Patsy has combined technical skill, mental resilience, and tactical intelligence to rise from club level to the world podium.

His performance reflects both personal dedication and the strength of Ireland’s High Performance pathway, confirming his potential to compete at senior and Olympic level while continuing the legacy of Irish boxing excellence.

2025 Results:

Patsy Joyce – Bronze Medal World Boxing Championships

Honourable Mentions

Cian McPhilips (Athletics)

Jack Rafferty (Rowing)

Lara Gillespie (Cycling)

Lisa O’Rourke (Boxing)

Nicola Tuthill (Athletics)

Tom Wachman (Equestrian)

Charleigh Smithers (Taekwondo)

Chester Enriquez (Gymnastics)

John Doyle (Golf)

Sean Butterly (Canoeing)