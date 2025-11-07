Olympics Sport Awards Shortlist // Team of the Year

This award celebrates a team whose unity, determination, and shared pursuit of excellence have delivered a truly outstanding performance on the world or European stage in 2025. Honouring more than just results, it recognises the collective spirit that drives Irish teams to greatness – a group that has proudly represented Ireland at the highest level and exemplified the power of working together toward a common dream.

SHORTLISTED NOMINEES

Fintan McCarthy & Philip Doyle

Fintan McCarthy and Philip Doyle secured a bronze medal in the men’s double sculls at the 2025 World Rowing Championships in Shanghai. The Irish duo demonstrated exceptional teamwork and determination, maintaining a strong position throughout the race. Despite a late surge from Serbia, McCarthy and Doyle held their ground to finish third with a time of 6:15.13, behind Poland and Serbia.

This achievement is particularly notable as it was their first time competing together in this event. Their success underscores the strength and depth of Irish rowing, highlighting the potential for future accomplishments in international competitions.

Senior Eventing Team

The Ireland Senior Eventing Team had a historic 2025 season, winning silver at the FEI European Eventing Championships at Blenheim Palace, their first medal at the Championships in 30 years. The team of Padraig McCarthy, Robbie Kearns, Aoife Clark, and Ian Cassells, riding Pomp N Circumstance, Chance Encounter, Full Monty De Lacense, and Millridge Atlantis, delivered a remarkable comeback after being seventh following the opening dressage phase.

An outstanding cross-country round on Saturday moved Ireland into second place heading into the final showjumping phase. Despite Clark’s elimination, the remaining three riders delivered under pressure, with McCarthy jumping clear and Cassells and Kearns each adding just one rail, securing the silver medal.

This achievement marked a major milestone in Irish eventing, surpassing the previous European Championship team medals, a bronze in 1995 and silver in 1991, and reaffirmed Ireland’s status among Europe’s elite eventing nations. The team’s performance showcased resilience, skill, and strategic excellence across all three disciplines and inspired the next generation of Irish eventers.

Men’s 3×3 Basketball Team

The Ireland men’s 3×3 basketball team had a landmark 2025 season, making history by qualifying for the FIBA 3×3 Europe Cup finals for the first time. The team of Jordan Blount, Sean Flood, Taiwo Badmus, and Matt Treacy, coached by Darren McGovern, won their two-day qualifying tournament in Kosovo, defeating the hosts 21-12 in the semi-finals and securing victory over Cyprus 21-19 in the final with a clutch two-point shot from Badmus.

At the Europe Cup finals in Copenhagen, the team competed against the 12 best squads in Europe, including the last two Olympic gold medallists, Latvia and the Netherlands. Ireland showed resilience and skill against these elite opponents, particularly with a strong defensive effort and balanced scoring, before exiting the tournament.

All four players are primarily 5v5 athletes who adapted impressively to the fast-paced 3×3 format, outperforming expectations against nations with dedicated 3×3 programmes. This historic qualification marks a major step forward for Irish 3×3 basketball, demonstrating the team’s potential on the European stage and highlighting the growing pathway for Irish athletes to reach Olympic-level competition in this emerging discipline.

Notable Mentions

Canoe Junior Sprint Team

Golf – Irish Senior Men’s Team