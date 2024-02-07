Paris 2024 Olympic Tickets | Final Call

With less than six months to go until Olympic Games Paris 2024 (26 July-11 August), a new “surprise ticketing phase” starting ono 8 February has been announced.
Tickets for every sport will be up for sale, offering the chance to see the Paris 2024 Games live in some of the most iconic venues in Paris.
For example. the sale will include tickets to the equestrian events at the Château de Versailles, fencing in Grand Palais or the tennis competition in the Roland-Garros Stadium.
The new ticketing phase begins on Thursday 8 February, at 09:00am (IRL) – the same day the Paris 2024 medals will be revealed.
Everything you need to know about the new Paris 2024 ticketing phase
- All tickets will only be available to purchase from the official website: tickets.paris2024.org
- Tickets to every sport will be put on sale on 8 February, though some will be available in very limited numbers
- 95% of the new tickets on sale will be for events taking place in Ile-de-France
- 45% of the tickets will cost less than €100
- This sale phase is open to all, without a draw, on a first-come, first-served basis
- A maximum of 30 Olympic tickets can be purchased by the same ticketing account, with previous orders included in the total