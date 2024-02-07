Paris 2024 Olympic Tickets | Final Call

With less than six months to go until Olympic Games Paris 2024 (26 July-11 August), a new “surprise ticketing phase” starting ono 8 February has been announced.

Tickets for every sport will be up for sale, offering the chance to see the Paris 2024 Games live in some of the most iconic venues in Paris.

For example. the sale will include tickets to the equestrian events at the Château de Versailles, fencing in Grand Palais or the tennis competition in the Roland-Garros Stadium.

The new ticketing phase begins on Thursday 8 February, at 09:00am (IRL) – the same day the Paris 2024 medals will be revealed.