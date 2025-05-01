Performance Round Up – April 2025

Catch up on the latest results of Team Ireland athletes throughout the month of April:

Finn Lynch wins a bronze medal at at the Princess Sofia Olympic Classes Regatta

Mia Griffin wins Stage 2 of Tour El Salvador 2.1

Rory McIlroy wins The Masters and secures a career Grand Slam

Lara Gillespie has a solid race in her Paris-Roubaix debut

Daniel Wiffen swam a world leading time of 7:41.52 in the 800m Freestyle at the Irish Open Swimming Championships

Efrem Gidey places 4th in Half Marathon at the European Road Championships

Ben Healy solos to victory in Tour of the Basque

Ben Healy secures his first Monument podium — 3rd at Liège-Bastogne-Liège

Nhat Nguyen finishes in Top 8 in European Championships Quarter Finals

Railway Union secure Ireland’s first-ever #EHL win

Sean Murray & Jaime Carr lift the Men’s title with Gantoise at EHL

Michelle Carey win silvers for Braxgata at EHL

Hannah McLoughlin helps Gantoise (Women) to bronze at EHL

Peter Lynch breaks the Irish marathon record with 2:09:36 at Düsseldorf!

Ewan McMahon finishes 10th overall at French Olympic Week — career-best result!

Sophia Noble claims silver at the Malta International after four strong wins — another rising star!