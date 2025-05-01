Performance Round Up – April 2025

Catch up on the latest results of Team Ireland athletes throughout the month of April:

  • Finn Lynch wins a bronze medal at at the Princess Sofia Olympic Classes Regatta
  • Mia Griffin wins Stage 2 of Tour El Salvador 2.1
  • Rory McIlroy wins The Masters and secures a career Grand Slam
  • Lara Gillespie has a solid race in her Paris-Roubaix debut
  • Daniel Wiffen swam a world leading time of 7:41.52 in the 800m Freestyle at the Irish Open Swimming Championships
  • Efrem Gidey places 4th in Half Marathon at the European Road Championships
  • Ben Healy solos to victory in Tour of the Basque
  • Ben Healy secures his first Monument podium — 3rd at Liège-Bastogne-Liège
  • Nhat Nguyen finishes in Top 8 in European Championships Quarter Finals
  • Railway Union secure Ireland’s first-ever #EHL win
  • Sean Murray & Jaime Carr lift the Men’s title with Gantoise at EHL
  • Michelle Carey win silvers for Braxgata at EHL
  • Hannah McLoughlin helps Gantoise (Women) to bronze at EHL
  • Peter Lynch breaks the Irish marathon record with 2:09:36 at Düsseldorf!
  • Ewan McMahon finishes 10th overall at French Olympic Week — career-best result!
  • Sophia Noble claims silver at the Malta International after four strong wins — another rising star!
