Performance Round Up – April 2025

Catch up on the latest results of Team Ireland athletes throughout the month of April:
- Finn Lynch wins a bronze medal at at the Princess Sofia Olympic Classes Regatta
- Mia Griffin wins Stage 2 of Tour El Salvador 2.1
- Rory McIlroy wins The Masters and secures a career Grand Slam
- Lara Gillespie has a solid race in her Paris-Roubaix debut
- Daniel Wiffen swam a world leading time of 7:41.52 in the 800m Freestyle at the Irish Open Swimming Championships
- Efrem Gidey places 4th in Half Marathon at the European Road Championships
- Ben Healy solos to victory in Tour of the Basque
- Ben Healy secures his first Monument podium — 3rd at Liège-Bastogne-Liège
- Nhat Nguyen finishes in Top 8 in European Championships Quarter Finals
- Railway Union secure Ireland’s first-ever #EHL win
- Sean Murray & Jaime Carr lift the Men’s title with Gantoise at EHL
- Michelle Carey win silvers for Braxgata at EHL
- Hannah McLoughlin helps Gantoise (Women) to bronze at EHL
- Peter Lynch breaks the Irish marathon record with 2:09:36 at Düsseldorf!
- Ewan McMahon finishes 10th overall at French Olympic Week — career-best result!
- Sophia Noble claims silver at the Malta International after four strong wins — another rising star!