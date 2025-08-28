Performance Round Up – August 2025

CATCH UP ON THE LATEST RESULTS OF TEAM IRELAND ATHLETES THROUGHOUT THE MONTH OF AUGUST:

SAILING

ILCA European Championships, Marstrand, Sweden

Eve McMahon wins u23 bronze medal.

Ewan McMahon places 9th, which is a PB and best ever gold fleet performance for him.

49ERFX WORLDS Championships, Copenhagen, Denmark

Erin McIlwaine and Ellen Barbour claimed bronze in the 49erFX. Competing in testing conditions, the duo climbed from fourth to third on the final day and maintained a top-ten presence throughout the competition. With 105 teams from around the world competing, their podium finish was all the more impressive.

SWIMMING

World Aquatics Junior Championships in Otopeni, Romania

John Shortt closes off a very successful World Aquatics Junior Championships in Otopeni, Romania, by claiming a second World Junior Title! 200m Backstroke – Gold (1:56.19 – Breaking the Irish Senior and Junior Record) 100m Backstroke – Gold (53.86s) 50m Backstroke – Bronze (25.06s)



ATHLETICS

European U20 Championships in Tampere

Conor Kelly powered to 400m gold, setting a new Irish U20 record with a time of 45.83 seconds.

ROWING

U20 World Championships, Trakai, Lithuania

Jack Rafferty and Jonah Kirby won Ireland’s first-ever men’s U19 world title in the double sculls, clocking 6:39.57 to finish more than seven seconds ahead of their rivals.

Martin O'Grady and Donagh Claffey claimed bronze in the men's double sculls A Final, finishing just 0.01 seconds behind the silver medal position.

EQUESTRIAN

European Junior Championships, Riesenbeck, Germany

Ireland’s junior showjumpers claimed team gold at the European Junior Championships with an outstanding score of 6.99 points, beating the Netherlands and Belgium.

Emily Moloney won individual gold, while Tabitha Kyle took silver, capping a landmark week for Irish youth equestrian sport.

BADMINTON

World Championships, Paris, France

Nhat Nguyen finished his World Championships competition in the last 32 round match against number 8 sees Kodai Naraoka.

Rachael Darragh finished her World Championships competition in the last 64 round match to Ranithma Liyanage.

U17 Danish Junior Cup

EYOF athlete Hannah Shochan also claims a bronze medal.

TABLE TENNIS

European Youth Series, Riga, Latvia.

EYOF athlete Peadar Sheridan claims a silver medal in Singles and a bronze in Doubles.

CYCLING

Tour de l’Avenir, France

The Irish team of Jamie Meehan, Dean Harvey, Ronan O’Connor, Adam Rafferty, Liam O’Brien and Seth Dunwoody lie in 2nd place in the team competition going in to stage two of the Tour de l’Avenir in France.

19-year old Adam Rafferty lies in 4th place in the GC with Liam O’Brien in 10th.

WEIGHTLIFTING

EWF European Youth Championships in Spain