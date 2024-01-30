Performance Round Up – January

Team Ireland at the Winter Youth Olympics had a hugely successful campaign. Chef de Mission for the Irish team at the Games, Nancy Chillingworth, said,

“We are delighted to close out what has been a great week of competition for Team Ireland at the Winter Youth Olympics. There were plenty of firsts with Lily competing in Luge and Thomas in the Moguls, and we also saw some personal best performances from the team, with Finlay and Eábha performing strongly in Alpine Skiing. These Games are primarily about building experience for the athletes, and it was encouraging to see the maturity and professionalism of these athletes at this young age facing the biggest events in their careers to date. We look forward to following their progress over the coming years.”

The next major competition for Team Ireland is the Summer Olympic Games which take place in Paris from 26 July – 11 August. This year is the Centenary of Team Ireland competing at the Games.

Catch up on some of the performances below.