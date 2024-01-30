Performance Round Up – January

Catch up on the latest results of Team Ireland athletes throughout the month of January!
Eve McMahon Qualifies a Nation Spot In The Women’s Dinghy For Paris 2024
With a race to spare, Ireland’s Eve McMahon has secured a nation place for the Paris 2024 Olympic Sailing regatta (Mar del Plata, Argentina – Tuesday 9th January 2024) for the women’s single-handed event.
The result by the 19 year old Dublin sailor (Howth Yacht Club) brings to three the number of disciplines that Ireland has qualified for.
Team Ireland Men’s Hockey Qualify For The Olympic Games
Ireland became the 12th and final team to qualify for the Men’s Olympic Hockey tournament next summer in Paris by virtue of their 4-3 win over Korea.
After the game we spoke with Mark Tumelty
“We’ve done it. I had a lot of belief in this group. I did think though it might comedown to this final game before the tournament. The guys have delivered and we are on our way to the games. Very pleased for the players, we had to rebuild the squad after Vancouver and this a reward for all the work they put in and all the sacrifices they have made to get there.”
Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympics
Team Ireland at the Winter Youth Olympics had a hugely successful campaign. Chef de Mission for the Irish team at the Games, Nancy Chillingworth, said,
“We are delighted to close out what has been a great week of competition for Team Ireland at the Winter Youth Olympics. There were plenty of firsts with Lily competing in Luge and Thomas in the Moguls, and we also saw some personal best performances from the team, with Finlay and Eábha performing strongly in Alpine Skiing. These Games are primarily about building experience for the athletes, and it was encouraging to see the maturity and professionalism of these athletes at this young age facing the biggest events in their careers to date. We look forward to following their progress over the coming years.”
The next major competition for Team Ireland is the Summer Olympic Games which take place in Paris from 26 July – 11 August. This year is the Centenary of Team Ireland competing at the Games.
Catch up on some of the performances below.
GANGWON 2024 Winter Youth Olympics
Some of the best images from the Winter Youth Olympics Read about all of the performances from the Games Irish first with Thomas Dooley competing in Dual MogulsWINTER YOUTH OLYMPICS – FINAL DAY OF TEAM IRELAND ACTION Irish first as Thomas Dooley competes in Dual Moguls Representing Team Ireland in Dual Moguls, Thomas Dooley was [...]
Irish first with Thomas Dooley competing in Dual Moguls
WINTER YOUTH OLYMPICS – FINAL DAY OF TEAM IRELAND ACTION Irish first as Thomas Dooley competes in Dual Moguls Representing Team Ireland in Dual Moguls, Thomas Dooley was the final athlete in action at the Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangwon, finishing eighteenth overall in the Freestyle Skiing event. This closed out the Irish participation […]
Finlay Wilson – in conversation with Team Ireland’s young Alpine Skier
Sixteen-year-old Finlay Wilson had a brilliant Winter Youth Olympic Games, with personal best performances throughout the Alpine Skiing competition. We caught up with the France based skier, who has strong Cookstown links. Describe your Youth Olympic experience here in Gangwon. These Winter Youth Olympic Games here in Korea have been great, a really fun experience. […]
Ireland Women 7s Team Take Historic Win in Perth While The Men Finish In 3rd
The Ireland Women enjoyed a dream final day in Perth as they upset highly-fancied Australia to win their first ever HSBC SVNS Series tournament.
The trophy-clinching 19-14 victory represents another milestone achievement for the IRFU Sevens Programmes, coming just minutes after the Ireland Men had finished the Australian leg as bronze medal winners, having beaten Fiji 24-7.
This historic first SVNS Series title success – for either the Men or Women – comes just six months before both Irish teams compete at the same Olympic Games for the first time.
Rhasidat Adeleke Breaks Two National Indoor Records
Rhasidat Adeleke (Tallaght AC) has started her 2024 season with a bang, breaking her Irish indoor 60m and 200m records at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Collegiate Invitational in Albuquerque (Jan 20th) .
Adeleke lowered her own 60m mark of 7.17 to 7.15A on her way to taking the win in her first individual outing of 2024 .
Adeleke then returned to the track in Albuquerque where she would break her old 200m record of 22.52 with a second placed 22.49A behind training partner Julien Alfred who took the win in 22.28.