PERFORMANCE ROUND UP – JULY 2025

Catch up on the latest results of Team Ireland athletes throughout the month of July:
EQUESTRIAN
- Daniel Coyle Won the $1 million ATCO Queen Elizabeth II Cup, producing two flawless rounds with Incredible and winning the jump-off in 35.21 seconds.
SWIMMING
- John Shortt
Gold – 100 m backstroke (54.09 s)
Bronze – 200 m backstroke (1:58.45)
First Irish swimmer to win back-to-back European Junior titles at any level.
- Grace Davison
Bronze – 100 m freestyle (54.80 s – Irish senior record)
Bronze – 200 m individual medley (2:14.05 – personal best)
Athletics
- Sarah Healy – 1500m
Finished 7th in an extraordinary race where Faith Kipyegon (KEN) set a world record of 3:48.68.
Healy ran 3:57.20, narrowly off her personal best of 3:57.15. Another confident showing against the world’s best in one of the fastest 1500m races of all time.
- Rhasidat Adeleke – 400m
Placed 4th with a time of 51.33 seconds in a high-calibre field.
The race was dominated by Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (USA), who ran 49.43 for a commanding win. A solid international outing for Adeleke as she continues her consistent form through the season.
- Kate O’Connor delivered a sensational all-round display in the heptathlon, claiming gold with a new Irish record of 6,487 points, eclipsing her own national best by almost 200 points.
- Nicola Tuthill brought home silver in the women’s hammer throw, rebounding from early struggles to land a strong 69.98m in the final rounds.
ROWING
- Paul O’Donovan, Fintan McCarthy, Daire Lynch & Konan Pazzaia – Men’s Quadruple Sculls
Overcame the Dutch crew in Friday’s quarter-final, pulling off an impressive come-from-behind win. They ultimately fell short in the Queen Mother semi-final, finishing behind a powerful British national crew.
- Emily Hegarty & Aoife Casey – Women’s Fours
Racing for London University they helped deliver victory over Australia to reach the semi finals, where they met a strong Dutch team who ultimately won by three and a quarter lengths.
CYCLING
- Fiona Mangan claimed her first international pro victory on Stage 3 (128.4 km from Aveiro to Pombal). She attacked on the final climb and held off Alexis Magner (USA) and Michaela Drummond (NZL) to take the win.
- Ben Healy claims his first stage win at the Tour de France. He claimed a solo victory on Stage 6 and wore the yellow jersey, becoming the first Irishman since Stephen Roche to do so.
- Ben Healy awarded the Super Combativity Award at the Tour de France.
TRIATHLON
- Erin McConnell achieved a career-best 11th place finish in the Elite Women’s final.
Her strong result followed a second-place finish in her semi-final heat.
Surfing
- Gearóid McDaid became the first Irish surfer to win gold at the European Surfing Championships.
- Ruby Knox claimed bronze in the women’s longboard.
- Tom Breene finished fourth in the men’s longboard – enough to earn Ireland its first-ever team podium finish at the European Championships.
Hockey
Irish Men’s Hockey team launched their Pool A campaign with a thrilling 5-3 victory over Czechia in Lousada on Sunday, July 27.