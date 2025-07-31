PERFORMANCE ROUND UP – JULY 2025

Catch up on the latest results of Team Ireland athletes throughout the month of July:

 

EQUESTRIAN

  • Daniel Coyle Won the $1 million ATCO Queen Elizabeth II Cup, producing two flawless rounds with Incredible and winning the jump-off in 35.21 seconds.

SWIMMING

  • John Shortt
    Gold – 100 m backstroke (54.09 s)
    Bronze – 200 m backstroke (1:58.45)
    First Irish swimmer to win back-to-back European Junior titles at any level.
  • Grace Davison
    Bronze – 100 m freestyle (54.80 s – Irish senior record)
    Bronze – 200 m individual medley (2:14.05 – personal best) 

Athletics

  • Sarah Healy – 1500m
    Finished 7th in an extraordinary race where Faith Kipyegon (KEN) set a world record of 3:48.68.
    Healy ran 3:57.20, narrowly off her personal best of 3:57.15. Another confident showing against the world’s best in one of the fastest 1500m races of all time.
  • Rhasidat Adeleke – 400m
    Placed 4th with a time of 51.33 seconds in a high-calibre field.
    The race was dominated by Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (USA), who ran 49.43 for a commanding win. A solid international outing for Adeleke as she continues her consistent form through the season. 
  • Kate O’Connor delivered a sensational all-round display in the heptathlon, claiming gold with a new Irish record of 6,487 points, eclipsing her own national best by almost 200 points.
  • Nicola Tuthill brought home silver in the women’s hammer throw, rebounding from early struggles to land a strong 69.98m in the final rounds.

 

ROWING

  • Paul O’Donovan, Fintan McCarthy, Daire Lynch & Konan Pazzaia – Men’s Quadruple Sculls
    Overcame the Dutch crew in Friday’s quarter-final, pulling off an impressive come-from-behind win. They ultimately fell short in the Queen Mother semi-final, finishing behind a powerful British national crew.
  • Emily Hegarty & Aoife Casey – Women’s Fours
    Racing for London University they helped deliver victory over Australia to reach the semi finals, where they met a strong Dutch team who ultimately won by three and a quarter lengths.  

 

CYCLING

  • Fiona Mangan claimed her first international pro victory on Stage 3 (128.4 km from Aveiro to Pombal). She attacked on the final climb and held off Alexis Magner (USA) and Michaela Drummond (NZL) to take the win. 
  • Ben Healy claims his first stage win at the Tour de France. He claimed a solo victory on Stage 6 and wore the yellow jersey, becoming the first Irishman since Stephen Roche to do so.
  • Ben Healy awarded the Super Combativity Award at the Tour de France.

 

TRIATHLON

  • Erin McConnell achieved a career-best 11th place finish in the Elite Women’s final.
    Her strong result followed a second-place finish in her semi-final heat. 

Surfing

  • Gearóid McDaid became the first Irish surfer to win gold at the European Surfing Championships.
  • Ruby Knox claimed bronze in the women’s longboard.
  • Tom Breene finished fourth in the men’s longboard – enough to earn Ireland its first-ever team podium finish at the European Championships.

 

Hockey

Irish Men’s Hockey team launched their Pool A campaign with a thrilling 5-3 victory over Czechia in Lousada on Sunday, July 27. 

