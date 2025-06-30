PERFORMANCE ROUND UP – June 2025

Catch up on the latest results of Team Ireland athletes throughout the month of June:

Mark English set a new Irish 800m record of 1:44.34 at the Continental Tour Gold meet in Bydgoszcz, Poland.

At the Grand Slam Track meet in Philadelphia: Sharlene Mawdsley ran 23.24 (200m) and 51.12 (400m), earning $15,000 in prize money.

Andrew Coscoran placed fourth in the 3000m to continue his form at the Grand Slam events.

Sarah Healy claimed a spectacular win in the women’s 1500m at the Rome Diamond League, clocking 3:59.17

Cathal Doyle dropped over a second off his personal best—running a 3:32.15 PB to finish 14th in the men’s 1500m, reaching the automatic standard for the World Championships.

Sophie O’Sullivan won the 1500m NCAA title , crossing the line in a personal best of 4:07.94

Mark English shattered his own Irish 800m record at the FBK Games in Hengelo, clocking 1:43.92

Nicola Tuthill set a new Irish U23 hammer-throw record in Lahti, Finland, with a best of 71.71m, improving on her previous mark and continuing her breakthrough season.

Rhasidat Adeleke finished fourth (50.72s) in Oslo’s 400m and sixth in Stockholm

At the Paris Diamond League, Sarah Healy delivered a brilliant performance in the women’s 1500m, clocking a new personal best of 3:57.15

In the men’s 800m, Mark English ran 1:43.98, just shy of his national record, in a fast race that saw him finish sixth – his third sub-1:44 performance this season.

There was history made in Switzerland, where the Irish men’s 4x100m team — Michael Farrelly, Bori Akinola, Marcus Lawler, and Israel Olatunde — smashed a 24-year-old national record. Their time of 38.92 earned them second place at the World Continental Tour meet and broke the previous mark of 39.26 set at the Sydney 2000 Olympics .

Ireland’s track and field stars made a statement at the European Team Championships in Maribor, producing national records, personal bests and a handful of standout performances that saw the team finish fifth overall in Division Two

Gold for Sarah Lavin in the women’s 100m hurdles, clocking 12.82 to secure a vital win for the team. She later helped the 4x100m relay squad to third place in their event, capping off a stellar weekend.

Jack Raftery delivered an excellent performance running a personal best of 44.98 in the men’s 400m — becoming just the second Irish athlete ever to break the 45-second mark.

The men’s 4x100m relay squad continued their record-breaking streak, setting a new Irish best for the second time in just eight days. The quartet of Michael Farrelly, Sean Aigboboh, Marcus Lawler , and Israel Olatunde combined to post a blistering 38.88 , finishing second overall.