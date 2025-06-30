PERFORMANCE ROUND UP – June 2025

Catch up on the latest results of Team Ireland athletes throughout the month of June:
Rowing
- Fiona Murtagh took silver in the Women’s Single Sculls – European Rowing Championships in Plovdiv, Bulgaria
- Fintan McCarthy and Konan Pazzaia won bronze in the Men’s Double Sculls — McCarthy’s first openweight medal and Pazzaia’s first senior championship podium.
- Fiona Murtagh delivered a standout performance in the women’s single scull, claiming silver at the Rowing World Cup in Lucerne.
- Fintan McCarthy and Konan Pazzaia won bronze in the men’s open-weight double scull at the Rowing World Cup in Lucerne.
- Paul O’Donovan returned to competition alongside Daire Lynch in a second Irish men’s open-weight double. The duo reached the A final and finished fifth.
- Zoe Hyde and Mags Cremen finished 12th overall in the women’s double scull, while the men’s quad narrowly missed a B Final win, coming in just 0.33 seconds behind Poland to finish eighth overall.
Athletics
- Mark English set a new Irish 800m record of 1:44.34 at the Continental Tour Gold meet in Bydgoszcz, Poland.
- At the Grand Slam Track meet in Philadelphia:
- Sharlene Mawdsley ran 23.24 (200m) and 51.12 (400m), earning $15,000 in prize money.
- Andrew Coscoran placed fourth in the 3000m to continue his form at the Grand Slam events.
- Sarah Healy claimed a spectacular win in the women’s 1500m at the Rome Diamond League, clocking 3:59.17
- Cathal Doyle dropped over a second off his personal best—running a 3:32.15 PB to finish 14th in the men’s 1500m, reaching the automatic standard for the World Championships.
- Sophie O’Sullivan won the 1500m NCAA title, crossing the line in a personal best of 4:07.94
- Mark English shattered his own Irish 800m record at the FBK Games in Hengelo, clocking 1:43.92
- Nicola Tuthill set a new Irish U23 hammer-throw record in Lahti, Finland, with a best of 71.71m, improving on her previous mark and continuing her breakthrough season.
- Rhasidat Adeleke finished fourth (50.72s) in Oslo’s 400m and sixth in Stockholm
- At the Paris Diamond League, Sarah Healy delivered a brilliant performance in the women’s 1500m, clocking a new personal best of 3:57.15
- In the men’s 800m, Mark English ran 1:43.98, just shy of his national record, in a fast race that saw him finish sixth – his third sub-1:44 performance this season.
- There was history made in Switzerland, where the Irish men’s 4x100m team — Michael Farrelly, Bori Akinola, Marcus Lawler, and Israel Olatunde — smashed a 24-year-old national record. Their time of 38.92 earned them second place at the World Continental Tour meet and broke the previous mark of 39.26 set at the Sydney 2000 Olympics.
- Ireland’s track and field stars made a statement at the European Team Championships in Maribor, producing national records, personal bests and a handful of standout performances that saw the team finish fifth overall in Division Two
- Gold for Sarah Lavin in the women’s 100m hurdles, clocking 12.82 to secure a vital win for the team. She later helped the 4x100m relay squad to third place in their event, capping off a stellar weekend.
- Jack Raftery delivered an excellent performance running a personal best of 44.98 in the men’s 400m — becoming just the second Irish athlete ever to break the 45-second mark.
- The men’s 4x100m relay squad continued their record-breaking streak, setting a new Irish best for the second time in just eight days. The quartet of Michael Farrelly, Sean Aigboboh, Marcus Lawler, and Israel Olatunde combined to post a blistering 38.88, finishing second overall.
- In the women’s 400m, Sharlene Mawdsley produced her fastest time of the year — 50.93 — to take third place.
Equestrian
- Ireland made it three in a row with another Nations Cup victory at the CSIO4* Thunderbird Show Park in Langley, British Columbia.
- Ireland’s Equestrian team achieved a third consecutive Nations Cup victory at the prestigious CSIO5 in La Baule.
Cycling
- Darren Rafferty completed his first Grand Tour with maturity and strength, finishing 87th overall after three gruelling weeks.
- Sam Bennett fought hard through a challenging race, securing a top finish of 6th on Stage 4 and placing 12th on the final stage in Rome.
- In testing conditions over the 25 km time trial, Ryan Mullen secured his seventh elite national time trial title, cementing his dominance in the discipline. Sharing the top step, fellow Paris Olympian Kelly Murphy also claimed gold in the women’s elite time trial, marking her fifth national crown.
- Mia Griffin sprinted to her first national elite road race title over a 117 km route in Yellow Furze, outpacing Caoimhe O’Brien and Marine Lenihan in a thrilling finish.
- Rory Townsend claimed his second elite men’s road race title, emerging from a tight sprint finish ahead of rising star Jamie Meehan.
Badminton
- Sophia Noble, a Dare to Believe ambassador, claimed silver in the Women’s Singles at the Bonn International in Germany.
- Sophia Noble led the way with a silver medal in women’s singles, winning four matches en route to the final, where she narrowly lost to Si Yu Wang of Chinese Taipei, 15-13, 15-12.
Boxing
- The 2025 National Elite Boxing Competition in Belfast confirmed Ireland’s world-class talent, crowning 20 champions across men’s and women’s divisions—impacting World Championship selection later this year.
Hockey
- Ireland’s men’s hockey team faced Olympic bronze medallists, India, in the first of a two-game series at Pembroke Wanderers, Dublin, on Monday, June 2. India secured a 4–0 victory
- Women’s Hockey team had friendly matches against world #2 Americans.
• 1–1 draw against USA in Charlotte; debut goal scorer Niamh Gowing impressed. In the second test, Ireland lost 4–0
- Ireland Men’s Hockey Team secured a stunning 3–2 victory over world-ranked #2 Belgium in Antwerp – their first win of the 2024/25 FIH Pro League season.
- Ireland’s women’s hockey team capped a thrilling year with a landmark achievement—promotion to the elite FIH Pro League for the 2025–26 season.
Swimming
- In Portugal, Nathan Wiffen made a hugely encouraging open water debut at the European Aquatics Cup in Setúbal. Tackling the 10km for the first time, he clocked 1:53:54.17 to place 9th overall
- Enniskillen’s Ellie McCartney delivered a sensational triple-package at the European U23 Championships in Samorin.
- Gold in the 200 m individual medley (2:12.50 PB)
- Bronze in the 100 m breaststroke (1:07.58)
- Silver in the 200 m breaststroke (2:24.02 PB), just 0.13 seconds off gold
- Eoin Corby added to the medal tally with a silver in the 200 m breaststroke, recording 2:10.50 — matching his 2021 PB and marking his first international medal.
- In Rome, the experienced Irish team brought more success:
- Mona McSharry: Silver in the 200 m breaststroke
- Ellen Walshe: Gold (400 m IM), Silver (200 m butterfly), Bronze (200 m IM)
- Tom Fannon: 6th in the 50 m freestyle final
Sailing
- Ireland’s Robert Dickson (Howth Yacht Club) and Sean Waddilove (Skerries Sailing Club) wrapped up the 49er European Championship in Thessaloniki, Greece, with a strong ninth-place finish overall on Sunday, 8th June.
- Irish sailor Eve McMahon of Howth Yacht Club has reached World No. 1 in the ILCA 6 class, becoming the first Irish woman ever to achieve this ranking.
- Olympians Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove currently hold fourth place in the Men’s Skiff rankings, following a strong performance at the European Championships in Greece. In the ILCA 7 class, double Olympian Finn Lynch is ranked seventh, while Ewan McMahon has reached a career-best 11th place.
- Finn Lynch continued his impressive 2025 form by securing bronze at the Kieler Woche Grand Slam event.
- In the 49er class, Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove showed real class, taking second place in the medal race and finishing fifth overall at Kiel.
Rugby
- The Irish women’s sevens team produced a much-improved showing at the final leg of the Rugby Europe Championship Series in Hamburg, bouncing back from a frustrating round in Makarska to finish fifth on the weekend and seventh overall in the 2025 European standings.
Triathlon
- Irish triathlete Hollie Elliott delivered a strong showing at the Europe Triathlon Cup in Wels, Austria, finishing 5th in the elite women’s field.