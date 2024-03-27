Performance Round Up – March

Ireland clocked 4:19.795 in the final but were beaten by New Zealand.

The squad includes Northern Ireland’s Alice Sharpe, who rode with Lara Gillespie, Mia Griffin and Kelly Murphy.

Ireland came into the event in six place in qualifying with the top 10 booking a ticket to Paris this summer.

The team finished fourth in the European Championships in January and eighth in the Adelaide Nations Cup a month later.

There are two continental championships and a final World Cup in Canada next month to come in the qualification period which ends on 15 April. after which the Olympic quota places will be confirmed.

