Performance Round Up – March

Catch up on the latest results of Team Ireland athletes throughout the month of March.
Jack Woolley Qualifies in Taekwondo For Paris 2024
Three years on from the delayed Tokyo Games, where he became Ireland’s first participant in any Olympic taekwondo event, Woolley has again sealed his place in the 58kg division.
Jude Gallagher adds his name to the list of qualified Team Ireland Boxers
On a day of thoroughly mixed emotions in Italy, Tyrone featherweight Jude Gallagher was the sole Irish boxer left celebrating Olympic qualification after the final session of the Road to Paris World Qualification Tournament in Busto Arsizio.
Gallagher, however, proved far too good for Turkmenistan’s Sukur Owezow in his quarter-final. The 22-year-old secured his Olympic qualification with a unanimous 5-0 decision after controlling the fight for all three rounds.
Women’s Team Pursuit Finish Second at the UCI Tissot Nations Cup in Hong Kong
Ireland clocked 4:19.795 in the final but were beaten by New Zealand.
The squad includes Northern Ireland’s Alice Sharpe, who rode with Lara Gillespie, Mia Griffin and Kelly Murphy.
Ireland came into the event in six place in qualifying with the top 10 booking a ticket to Paris this summer.
The team finished fourth in the European Championships in January and eighth in the Adelaide Nations Cup a month later.
There are two continental championships and a final World Cup in Canada next month to come in the qualification period which ends on 15 April. after which the Olympic quota places will be confirmed.
Lara Gillespie Wins Omnium Bronze In Hong Kong
Horse Sport Ireland Win CSIO5* LLN Nations Cup in Ocala
The Underwriting Exchange Irish Show Jumping Team are back on top of the world after a scintillating display saw them win the Longines League of Nations second leg in Ocala, Florida overnight.
Ireland went one better than February’s Abu Dhabi opening-leg runner-up finish by seeing off the world’s best teams to sit on top of the podium at the prestigious five-star event.
The result means that Michael Blake’s team are clear at the top of the standings at the halfway point in the series and leaves them primed to qualify for October’s final in Barcelona following the opening two legs.