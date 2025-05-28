Performance Round Up – May 2025

Catch up on the latest results of Team Ireland athletes throughout the month of May:

Ellen Walshe setting a new Irish national record in the 400m Individual Medley with a time of 4:35.32, at the 2025 Pro Swim Series in Fort Lauderdale.

Andrew Coscoran wins the 3000m in 8:17.56 at the Grand Slam Track meeting in Miami.

Rhasidat Adeleke finished second in the 200m at the Shanghai Diamond League, clocking 22.72s

Brian Fay finished 10th in the 5000m at the Shanghai Diamond League, clocking 13:12.10.

Austin O’Connor placed third overall at the prestigious 2025 Badminton Horse Trials.

Irish mixed and women’s 4x400m relay teams secured their places at the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo, while racing at the World Athletics Relays in Guangzhou, China.

Lara Gillespie produced a career-best performance on Stage 6 of the Vuelta a España Femenina, finishing fourth and recording the highest ever stage placing for an Irish rider in the race’s history.

EYOF 2023 Gold Medalist Conor Murphy wins the 8.8km individual time trial clocking 10:27.69 in Třebívlice, Czech Republic.

Eve McMahon wins her first Senior World Championships medal (bronze), at the ILCA 6 World Championships in Qingdao, China. McMahon makes Irish history by being the first Irish female sailor that has medalled at Senior World Championships.

Nhat Nguyen defeats 2024 Olympic semi-finalist Lakshya Sen at the Thailand Masters and powering through to the last 16 — his best showing at a top-tier event this season.

At the European Canoe Slalom Championships in Paris, both Liam Jegou and Jake Cochrane reached the semi-finals.

Racing for the University of Washington, Sophie O’Sullivan was in unbeatable form at the Big Ten Outdoor Track & Field Championships, where she stormed to gold in the 1500m.

On the roads of Italy, Darren Rafferty and Sam Bennett are flying the Irish flag in the Giro d’Italia, one of cycling’s most gruelling and prestigious Grand Tours.

David Kenny delivered one of his best performances in recent years at the European Race Walking Team Championships, where he finished 11th in the 20km event, recording his fastest time since 2022.

Brian Fay claimed a bronze medal in the 3000m at the prestigious Golden Grand Prix in Tokyo.

Efrem Gidey made history in Pacé, France, becoming the first Irish athlete to win individual gold at the European 10,000m Cup.

In Rabat Diamond League, Sarah Healy produced one of the finest performances of her career, running a blistering 8:27.02 in the 3000m to finish third.

Also in Rabat, Cathal Doyle continued his impressive form with 3:33.85 in the 1500m, finishing seventh against world-class opposition.

Over in Los Angeles at the Sound Running Track Fest, Mark English stormed to victory in the 800m, clocking 1:44.75, one of the fastest times of his career.

Andrew Coscoran ran a new PB of 13:11.05 in the 5000m, at the Sound Running Track Fest.

Rhasidat Adeleke was honoured with the Lord Mayor’s Award, recognising not only her achievements on the track but her role as a powerful inspiration to the next generation of young Irish athletes.

In Barcelona: Daniel Wiffen opened his tour with a dominant win in the 800m freestyle, clocking 7:45.17 to set a new Mare Nostrum meet record. Danielle Hill took gold in the 50m backstroke, stopping the clock at 27.85, just shy of her own Irish record. Ellie McCartney placed fourth in the 200m breaststroke with an improved time of 2:25.46. Jack Cassin narrowly missed the podium in the 200m butterfly, finishing fourth in 2:00.03 — just 0.1 seconds outside the medals.

In Canet-en-Roussillon: Wiffen struck gold again, this time in the 1500m freestyle, clocking 14:54.81 and breaking an 18-year-old meet record previously held by Olympic legend Grant Hackett. Hill added a silver in the 50m backstroke (27.84) and finished fifth in the 100m backstroke (1:01.50). McCartney earned a well-deserved bronze in the 200m breaststroke (2:24.55), finishing just 0.3 seconds off silver.

AP International Meet in London: Tom Fannon raced to silver in the 50m freestyle, clocking 21.96 to finish just behind Britain’s Ben Proud.

In Greece, Jack Woolley delivered a statement performance in the -63kg category, taking gold at the Greece Open after a composed final win over Italy’s Gabriele Caulo.