Performance Round Up – October 2025

Cycling

Ireland’s Lara Gillespie captured her first UCI Track Cycling World Championship title, winning gold in the Elimination Race in Santiago, Chile. The Wicklow native produced a masterful display of tactical racing and endurance to claim the coveted rainbow jersey

Swimming

Ellen Walshe and Mona McSharry had incredible performances at the Aquatics World Cup circuit, having rewritten the Irish Record books on eleven occasions on the tour and won twelve medals between them. Prior to 2025 only four medals had been won by Ireland on the World Cup circuit, including a silver and bronze by McSharry in Budapest in 2023.

World Cup Results:

Ellen Walshe

Week 1 – Carmel, Indiana, USA 200m Butterfly Bronze and Irish Senior Record 400m Individual Medley Silver

Week 2 – Westmont, Illinois, USA 200m Butterfly Silver and Irish Senior Record 400m Individual Medley Gold and Irish Senior Record

Week 3 – Toronto, Canada

200m Butterfly Silver and Irish Senior Record

400m Individual Medley Gold and Irish Senior Record

200m Individual Medley Silver Irish Senior Record

Mona McSharry

Week 1 – Carmel, Indiana, USA 200m Breaststroke Irish Senior Record

Week 2 – Westmont, Illinois, USA 50m Breaststroke Gold and =Irish Senior Record 100m Breaststroke Silver 200m Breaststroke Irish Senior Record

Week 3 – Toronto, Canada 50m Breaststroke Silver and Irish Senior Record 100m Breaststroke Silver and Irish Senior Record 200m Breaststroke Bronze and Irish Senior Record



Rowing

Head of the Charles

Fintan McCarthy and Philip Doyle claimed victory in the Men’s Double Sculls and followed it up by teaming with Daire Lynch and Konan Pazzaia to win the Men’s Quadruple Sculls .

In the Women’s Single Sculls, Fiona Murtagh finished a strong 6th place in a competitive field.

Athletics

Dublin Marathon

Ava Creane captured her first national title, clocking 2:34:11 in a brilliant display of endurance and pacing. In the men’s race, David McGlynn delivered a breakthrough performance to take his first Irish Marathon championship in a time of 2:10:59, marking a significant milestone in his running career.

New York Marathon

Fionnuala McCormack (Kilcoole AC) has finished 10th in the Pro Women’s race at the New York City Marathon. The five-time Olympian clocks the fifth fastest marathon of her career, 2:27:00, just seven weeks after her last race over the distance at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo

Equestrian

Ian Cassells brought home two medals at the World Championships in Le Lion d’Angers, marking Ireland’s first eventing world championship medal wins in 10 years.