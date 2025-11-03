Performance Round Up – October 2025

Cycling
Ireland’s Lara Gillespie captured her first UCI Track Cycling World Championship title, winning gold in the Elimination Race in Santiago, Chile. The Wicklow native produced a masterful display of tactical racing and endurance to claim the coveted rainbow jersey
Swimming
Ellen Walshe and Mona McSharry had incredible performances at the Aquatics World Cup circuit, having rewritten the Irish Record books on eleven occasions on the tour and won twelve medals between them. Prior to 2025 only four medals had been won by Ireland on the World Cup circuit, including a silver and bronze by McSharry in Budapest in 2023.
World Cup Results:
Ellen Walshe
- Week 1 – Carmel, Indiana, USA
- 200m Butterfly Bronze and Irish Senior Record
- 400m Individual Medley Silver
- Week 2 – Westmont, Illinois, USA
- 200m Butterfly Silver and Irish Senior Record
- 400m Individual Medley Gold and Irish Senior Record
- Week 3 – Toronto, Canada
- 200m Butterfly Silver and Irish Senior Record
- 400m Individual Medley Gold and Irish Senior Record
- 200m Individual Medley Silver Irish Senior Record
Mona McSharry
- Week 1 – Carmel, Indiana, USA
- 200m Breaststroke Irish Senior Record
- Week 2 – Westmont, Illinois, USA
- 50m Breaststroke Gold and =Irish Senior Record
- 100m Breaststroke Silver
- 200m Breaststroke Irish Senior Record
- Week 3 – Toronto, Canada
- 50m Breaststroke Silver and Irish Senior Record
- 100m Breaststroke Silver and Irish Senior Record
- 200m Breaststroke Bronze and Irish Senior Record
Rowing
Head of the Charles
-
Fintan McCarthy and Philip Doyle claimed victory in the Men’s Double Sculls and followed it up by teaming with Daire Lynch and Konan Pazzaia to win the Men’s Quadruple Sculls.
-
In the Women’s Single Sculls, Fiona Murtagh finished a strong 6th place in a competitive field.
Athletics
Dublin Marathon
Ava Creane captured her first national title, clocking 2:34:11 in a brilliant display of endurance and pacing. In the men’s race, David McGlynn delivered a breakthrough performance to take his first Irish Marathon championship in a time of 2:10:59, marking a significant milestone in his running career.
New York Marathon
Fionnuala McCormack (Kilcoole AC) has finished 10th in the Pro Women’s race at the New York City Marathon. The five-time Olympian clocks the fifth fastest marathon of her career, 2:27:00, just seven weeks after her last race over the distance at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo
Equestrian
Ian Cassells brought home two medals at the World Championships in Le Lion d’Angers, marking Ireland’s first eventing world championship medal wins in 10 years.
-
He claimed silver in the 6-year-old division with Rutland Flamenco.
-
Then added bronze in the 7-year-old division riding Noa W.