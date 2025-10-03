Performance Round Up – September 2025

CATCH UP ON THE LATEST RESULTS OF TEAM IRELAND ATHLETES THROUGHOUT THE MONTH OF SEPTEMBER:
Rowing
World Rowing Championships, Shanghai
- Double Olympian Fiona Murtagh produced the standout performance of the regatta in the Women’s Single Sculls (W1x), leading from the start and surviving a late charge from Britain’s Lauren Henry. The race ended in a dramatic photo finish, with Murtagh declared the winner by just 0.03 seconds.
- In the Men’s Double Sculls (M2x), Philip Doyle and Fintan McCarthy showed grit to take bronze.
- Jake McCarthy powered to bronze in the Lightweight Men’s Single Sculls (LM1x), adding another medal to Ireland’s tally.
- Mags Cremen and Fintan McCarthy etched their names into the history books with victory in the Mixed Double Sculls (Mix2x) – the inaugural staging of the event at the World Championships.
- Summary of results:
-
- W1x | Fiona Murtagh – Gold
- Mix2x | Mags Cremen & Fintan McCarthy – Gold
- LM1x | Jake McCarthy – Bronze
- M2x | Fintan McCarthy & Philip Doyle – Bronze
- M2- | Nathan Timoney & Ross Corrigan – 6th
- LW1x | Siobhán McCrohan – 4th
- W2x | Mags Cremen & Zoe Hyde – 1st (B Final)
- PR2 Mix2x | Tiarnán O’Donnell & Sadhbh Ní Laoighre – 3rd (B Final)
- W4- | Natalie Long, Emma Water, Aisling Hayes & Imogen Magner -3rd (B Final)
- M4x | Andrew Sheehan, Adam Murphy, Brian Colsh & Ronan Byrne – 1st (C Final)
- M1x | Konan Pazzaia – 2nd (C Final)
- W2- | Emily Hegarty & Aoife Casey – 1st (C Final)
Athletics
World Athletics Championships, Tokyo
- Kate O’Connor delivered Ireland’s first ever global medal in a multi-discipline event, winning silver in the women’s heptathlon at the World Championships in Tokyo. O’Connor set a new Irish record of 6,714 points, producing five personal bests.
- Summary of results:
- Cian McPhillips – Men’s 800m – 4th (NR x 2)
- Fionnuala McCormack – Women’s Marathon (Final) – 9th
- Sarah Healy – Women’s 1500m (Final) – 10th
- Nicola Tuthill – Women’s Hammer Throw (Final) – 11th
- Mixed 4x400m Relay – 11th
- Andrew Coscoran – Men’s 1500m – 12th
- Sarah Lavin – Women’s 100m Hurdles – 13th
- Women’s 4x400m Relay – 16th
- Mark English – Men’s 800m – 18th
- Efrem Gidey – Men’s 10,000m (Final) – 19th
- Sharlene Mawdsley – Women’s 400m – 20th
- Sophie O’Sullivan – Women’s 1500m – 22nd
- Peter Lynch – Men’s Marathon (Final) – 24th
- Brian Fay – Men’s 5000m – 26th
- Darragh McElhinney – Men’s 5000m – 28th
- Oisin Lane – Men’s 35km Race Walk (Final) – 28th
- Eric Favors – Men’s Shot Put – 28th
- Andrew Coscoran – Men’s 5000m – 37th
- Sophie Becker – Women’s 400m – 37th
- Cathal Doyle – Men’s 1500m – 42nd
- Laura Nicholson – Women’s 1500m – 50th
Continental Tour Gold meet, Beijing
Mark English clocked 1:44.67 to win the men’s 800 m at the Continental Tour Gold meet in Beijing, breaking the meeting record and marking his third Gold win this season.
Boxing
WORLD BOXING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Double Olympian Aoife O’Rourke delivered the performance of her career, capturing gold in the women’s 75kg division.
- Gráinne Walsh secured bronze in the women’s 65kg category.
- Nineteen-year-old Patsy Joyce announced himself on the world stage with bronze in the men’s 55kg division.
Cycling
ROAD RACE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
Cycling Ireland’s Ben Healy earned a brilliant bronze medal in the Elite Men’s road race at the 2025 UCI Road World Championships in Kigali, Rwanda. The first senior road medal at the World Championships for Cycling Ireland since Sean Kelly in 1989!
UCI Mountain Bike World Championships, Valais, Switzerland
Ronan Dunne stormed to bronze in the Men’s Elite Downhill.
CROSS COUNTRY World championships
Three Irish XC riders gained vital exposure at the World Championships
- Greta Lawless – 37th in Junior Women
- Ryan Daly – 82nd in Junior Men
- Chris Dawson – 66th in Elite Men
A Travers les Hauts de France
On the road, Lara Gillespie sprinted to a superb victory at A Travers les Hauts de France (UCI 1.1) on September 13. Her first road race victory of the year. Over a 127.7 km route in wet, attritional conditions, she stayed perfectly positioned thanks to strong UAE Team ADQ support.
Golf
Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black
- The decisive moment came from Shane Lowry, who holed a nerve-shredding putt on the 18th green to halve his singles match with Russell Henley – securing the half-point Europe needed to guarantee the Cup. Lowry’s clutch performance was hailed as a “putt for the ages,” a defining moment in his career and in Ryder Cup history.
- Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy once again carried a leadership role for Europe, contributing vital points earlier in the week and speaking passionately about standards of behaviour. He condemned the “unacceptable” abuse faced by players and revealed that his wife had been struck by a thrown beer in the crowd.
Irish Open
McIlroy sealed the win on the third hole after Lagergren’s ball found water, claiming his second Irish Open title and his first Tour win since The Masters.
EQUESTRIAN
- Ireland’s eventing team ended a 30-year wait for a European medal by winning silver at the FEI European Championships at Blenheim Palace.
- Austin O’Connor claimed a sensational second place at the Defender Burghley Horse Trials aboard Colorado Blue – giving Ireland its first podium at Burghley since 1963.
SAILING
Sailing Grand Slam Final in Almere, Netherlands.
- Finn Lynch wins gold in the ILCA 7.
- Eve McMahon taking silver home in the ILCA 6.
GYMNASTICS
FIG World Challenge Cup Finals, Paris
- Emma Slevin was composed and elegant on the balance beam, finishing 4th, just one tenth shy of a podium.
- Halle Hilton also reached the beam final, placing 7th with 11.966.
- James Hickey, on his senior international debut, held his composure to score 14.066 in the pommel horse final, finishing 7th and improving on his qualification score.