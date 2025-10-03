Performance Round Up – September 2025

CATCH UP ON THE LATEST RESULTS OF TEAM IRELAND ATHLETES THROUGHOUT THE MONTH OF SEPTEMBER:

Rowing

World Rowing Championships, Shanghai

Double Olympian Fiona Murtagh produced the standout performance of the regatta in the Women’s Single Sculls (W1x), leading from the start and surviving a late charge from Britain’s Lauren Henry. The race ended in a dramatic photo finish, with Murtagh declared the winner by just 0.03 seconds.

In the Men’s Double Sculls (M2x), Philip Doyle and Fintan McCarthy showed grit to take bronze.

Jake McCarthy powered to bronze in the Lightweight Men’s Single Sculls (LM1x), adding another medal to Ireland’s tally.

Mags Cremen and Fintan McCarthy etched their names into the history books with victory in the Mixed Double Sculls (Mix2x) – the inaugural staging of the event at the World Championships.

Summary of results:

W1x | Fiona Murtagh – Gold Mix2x | Mags Cremen & Fintan McCarthy – Gold LM1x | Jake McCarthy – Bronze M2x | Fintan McCarthy & Philip Doyle – Bronze M2- | Nathan Timoney & Ross Corrigan – 6 th LW1x | Siobhán McCrohan – 4 th W2x | Mags Cremen & Zoe Hyde – 1st (B Final) PR2 Mix2x | Tiarnán O’Donnell & Sadhbh Ní Laoighre – 3rd (B Final) W4- | Natalie Long, Emma Water, Aisling Hayes & Imogen Magner -3rd (B Final) M4x | Andrew Sheehan, Adam Murphy, Brian Colsh & Ronan Byrne – 1st (C Final) M1x | Konan Pazzaia – 2nd (C Final) W2- | Emily Hegarty & Aoife Casey – 1st (C Final)



Athletics

World Athletics Championships, Tokyo

Kate O’Connor delivered Ireland’s first ever global medal in a multi-discipline event, winning silver in the women’s heptathlon at the World Championships in Tokyo. O’Connor set a new Irish record of 6,714 points, producing five personal bests.

Summary of results: Cian McPhillips – Men’s 800m – 4th (NR x 2) Fionnuala McCormack – Women’s Marathon (Final) – 9th Sarah Healy – Women’s 1500m (Final) – 10th Nicola Tuthill – Women’s Hammer Throw (Final) – 11th Mixed 4x400m Relay – 11th Andrew Coscoran – Men’s 1500m – 12th Sarah Lavin – Women’s 100m Hurdles – 13th Women’s 4x400m Relay – 16th Mark English – Men’s 800m – 18th Efrem Gidey – Men’s 10,000m (Final) – 19th Sharlene Mawdsley – Women’s 400m – 20th Sophie O’Sullivan – Women’s 1500m – 22nd Peter Lynch – Men’s Marathon (Final) – 24th Brian Fay – Men’s 5000m – 26th Darragh McElhinney – Men’s 5000m – 28th Oisin Lane – Men’s 35km Race Walk (Final) – 28th Eric Favors – Men’s Shot Put – 28th Andrew Coscoran – Men’s 5000m – 37th Sophie Becker – Women’s 400m – 37th Cathal Doyle – Men’s 1500m – 42nd Laura Nicholson – Women’s 1500m – 50th



Continental Tour Gold meet, Beijing

Mark English clocked 1:44.67 to win the men’s 800 m at the Continental Tour Gold meet in Beijing, breaking the meeting record and marking his third Gold win this season.

Boxing

WORLD BOXING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Double Olympian Aoife O’Rourke delivered the performance of her career, capturing gold in the women’s 75kg division .

Gráinne Walsh secured bronze in the women’s 65kg category.

Nineteen-year-old Patsy Joyc e announced himself on the world stage with bronze in the men’s 55kg division .

Cycling

ROAD RACE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Cycling Ireland’s Ben Healy earned a brilliant bronze medal in the Elite Men’s road race at the 2025 UCI Road World Championships in Kigali, Rwanda. The first senior road medal at the World Championships for Cycling Ireland since Sean Kelly in 1989!

UCI Mountain Bike World Championships, Valais, Switzerland

Ronan Dunne stormed to bronze in the Men’s Elite Downhill.

CROSS COUNTRY World championships

Three Irish XC riders gained vital exposure at the World Championships

Greta Lawless – 37th in Junior Women

Ryan Daly – 82nd in Junior Men

Chris Dawson – 66th in Elite Men

A Travers les Hauts de France

On the road, Lara Gillespie sprinted to a superb victory at A Travers les Hauts de France (UCI 1.1) on September 13. Her first road race victory of the year. Over a 127.7 km route in wet, attritional conditions, she stayed perfectly positioned thanks to strong UAE Team ADQ support.

Golf

Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black

The decisive moment came from Shane Lowry, who holed a nerve-shredding putt on the 18th green to halve his singles match with Russell Henley – securing the half-point Europe needed to guarantee the Cup. Lowry’s clutch performance was hailed as a “putt for the ages,” a defining moment in his career and in Ryder Cup history.

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy once again carried a leadership role for Europe, contributing vital points earlier in the week and speaking passionately about standards of behaviour. He condemned the “unacceptable” abuse faced by players and revealed that his wife had been struck by a thrown beer in the crowd.

Irish Open

McIlroy sealed the win on the third hole after Lagergren’s ball found water, claiming his second Irish Open title and his first Tour win since The Masters.

EQUESTRIAN

Ireland’s eventing team ended a 30-year wait for a European medal by winning silver at the FEI European Championships at Blenheim Palace.

Austin O’Connor claimed a sensational second place at the Defender Burghley Horse Trials aboard Colorado Blue – giving Ireland its first podium at Burghley since 1963.

SAILING

Sailing Grand Slam Final in Almere, Netherlands.

Finn Lynch wins gold in the ILCA 7.

Eve McMahon taking silver home in the ILCA 6.

GYMNASTICS

FIG World Challenge Cup Finals, Paris