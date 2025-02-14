PEXpo & Dare to Believe Showcase Event 2025

WHAT IS PEXPO?

PEXpo is an Interactive Olympic Sports Experience and PE Project Competition for Secondary School Students.

The event encourages students to explore PE topics through research and hands-on experiences, while it also inspires attendees with interactive sessions featuring top Irish athletes and professionals from various sports careers. With fun Olympic-style challenges and a platform to present innovative projects, PEXpo highlights the creativity and talent of young minds in the field of Physical Education.

WHEN – Thursday April 10th 2025. 10am-2pm.

WHERE – National Indoor Arena on the Sport Ireland Campus.

What you get

Olympic Medallists Keynote Talks, meet & greets.

20+ Interactive Olympic Sports Challenges

Careers in Sport Corner with Sports Industry Pros

Student PE Projects Displays (Looking to enter a project? Go register your PE project here: Project Registration Link)

Get your €5 tickets here: https://www.daretobelieve.ie/programmes/pexpo-tickets/