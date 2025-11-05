Preparations for Milano Cortina 2026

As we approach the next Winter Olympic Games in February 2026, the organising committee of Milano Cortina has issued several exciting key updates in October, and with less than 100 days to go, the Team Ireland Olympic hopefuls are deep in competition and training, with the aim of securing Olympic qualification.

“100 Days to Go” Milestone

On 29 October, the organising committee marked 100 days until the Opening Ceremony of Milano Cortina 2026 (6–22 Feb 2026) with a special event highlighting the progress on venues and the focus on final preparations. The occasion was celebrated globally with a creative social media campaign that was amplified by National Olympic Committees around the world, using bespoke Olympic ring pasta in a variety of settings, reflecting Italy’s renowned passion for food and culture.

Venue and Infrastructure Updates

The committee confirmed that while most venues are entering their final stage of readiness, some, including the new sliding centre in Cortina, are in the final stages of construction. Luge athlete Elsa Desmond has spent some time at this venue this month, and will get more opportunity to familiarise herself with the track at the test event later this month.

Upcoming events

Thomas Maloney Westgaard continues his training in the lead into the Olympic Games, and is sitting well inside qualification. Next up for Thomas are a few intense training camps in Europe, is the FIS Cross-Country World Cup season, kicking off in Ruka, Finland on the 28-30 November.

Freestyle Skiers – three athletes are targeting Olympic qualification in Freestyle – Claire Dooley in the Moguls, and Anja Barugh and Ben Lynch in the Halfpipe. The first event of the season where Olympic qualification can be achieved for the halfpipe skiers is at the Freestyle Skiing World Cup freeski halfpipe in Secret Garden, Chinan from the 11-13 December. The moguls slots will be determined by ranking which will be determined by a combination of the FIS World Cup points earned from July 2024 – January 2026, as well as the athlete’s performance at the World Championships in 2025.

Elsa Desmond is the sole Irish athlete seeking qualification in the sliding events, and will be competing in the upcoming test event on the 29 November. In order to qualify for the Games, athletes must meet minimum qualification standards by earning points in a minimum number of races during the 24/25 Olympic seasons.

Alpine Skiing – Ireland is guaranteed to have one male and one female Alpine Skier, with Irish athletes training and competing around the world in a bid to achieve selection for one of those slots. Competition is ongoing globally, with competition tight between the athletes.

Short Track Skating – Event and Athlete Introduction – https://olympics.ie/milano-cortina-2026-short-track/

Alpine Skiing – Event and Athlete Introduction – https://olympics.ie/milano-cortina-2026-alpine-skiing/